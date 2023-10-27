“Cultural reset”: Fans celebrate as BLACKPINK’s Whistle gets inducted into the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame

In a momentous move, BLACKPINK's iconic hit 'Whistle' has been inducted into the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame, where it now holds a special place as an essential song for the sustainable development of K-pop globally. This recognition comes as a testament to the extraordinary impact of BLACKPINK on the world of music. This news was announced via local news platforms on October 26, 2023.

Expand Tweet

The Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame, in cooperation with the Korean Copyright Collective Federation, recently announced its selections, shedding light on the song's influence within the K-pop industry and its undeniable significance in the global music landscape.

Whistle by BLACKPINK gets recognized as the "Top 20" comforting songs from around the world by Korean Music Hall of Fame

Whistle, one of BLACKPINK's early hits, immediately caught the world's attention with its infectious melody and visuals. Released in 2016 as part of their debut single album Square One, the song quickly became a fan favorite and marked the beginning of BLACKPINK's meteoric rise to stardom.

Expand Tweet

The song is celebrated for its catchy tune and impressive rap verses, delivered by the group's members. The iconic chorus, together with the song's rhythm, creates an addictive listening experience that has resonated with audiences worldwide.

Since its release, Whistle has amassed millions of streams and continues to be a crowd-pleaser at BLACKPINK's live performances, becoming one of their signature songs. The song's impact extends beyond just the music itself, making it a symbol of the group's unparalleled success in the K-pop industry.

The Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame aims to recognize and celebrate musicians, songs, and literary works that embody universal values such as love, peace, freedom, and happiness. In the case of Whistle, it stands as a representation of these core values, transcending linguistic and cultural boundaries with its melody and memorable lyrics.

Here are some of the reactions to this incredible social achievement, displaying how Whistle has echoed with fans worldwide:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For BLACKPINK, this honor marks another significant milestone in their remarkable career, cementing their position as global celebrities. Their unique sound, unmatched talent, and the worldwide phenomenon they've become in the K-pop industry have consistently pushed boundaries and garnered them a dedicated global audience.

The Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame also included 20 other outstanding songs, ranging from classic tracks rooted in Korean history like Ta Hyang Sal-i by Go Bok-su from the era of Japanese colonial rule, to contemporary chart-toppers such as 'BTS's DNA and BLACKPINK's Whistle. These songs, along with the talented artists, lyricists, and composers behind them, serve as a tribute to the vibrant world of Korean popular music.

Expand Tweet

By recognizing Whistle as an "essential song for the sustainable development of K-pop globally," the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame acknowledges the girl group's contribution to K-pop's global growth and influence.

As BLACKPINK continues to break records and inspire fans worldwide, it's evident that their music transcends borders, connecting with people from diverse backgrounds through the universal language of music. The group's song from 2016, will forever stand as a symbol of the group's exceptional talent, dedication, and the universal language of music.

In celebrating this prestigious inclusion, fans from all corners of the globe join together to commend BLACKPINK for their exceptional musical journey and eagerly anticipate the group's future contributions to the ever-evolving world of K-pop.