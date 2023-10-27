On October 26, 2023, the group BTS put another hat in their bag, after their song DNA had the honor of getting inducted into the "Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame" in the category of “essential song for the sustainable development of K-pop globally.”

The song that has comforted Korea and the world goes into this category of the list, which consists of only 20 songs from across the world, making it a massive achievement for the K-pop group.

ARMYs were extremely delighted with this achievement and heavily proud of their favorite group.

BTS' DNA becomes a part of the first-ever "Top 20" of the Korean World Music Hall of Fame

In the year 2023, the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame, with the sponsorship of the Korean Copyright Collective Federation (supported by the Seoul Association of Literary and Arts, and Monthly Poet), announced the selection of the first dedication. It consists of 21 songs (20 domestic songs and 1 overseas song), two literary works (two domestic works), and 73 dedicated individuals.

These two domestic works consisted of BTS’ DNA and their counterpart girl group BLACKPINK’s song, Whistle.

BTS's journey to international stardom has been nothing short of extraordinary. They have broken language barriers and transcended cultural boundaries, uniting millions of fans under the banner of their music and message.

Their song DNA symbolizes this transcultural phenomenon and has become a symbol of unity and diversity in the global music landscape.

The induction of DNA into the "Hall of Fame" is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion that BTS has put into their music. It is also a representation of the support of their fans, the ARMY, who have stood by the group's side throughout their journey.

Talking about this first-time event and induction, the chairman of the society, Lee Ki-hong said:

"We announce the results of the first dedication of the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame. Without records, there is no history. There are no nuclear weapons in Korea, but there is K-POP. We will contribute to the global expansion and peaceful deepening of the magical word 'K.'"

The proud ARMYs heaped praise on the group's achievement:

DNA will forever stand as a symbol of K-pop's enduring legacy on the global stage. As BTS continues to make history in the music industry, their induction into the Korea World Music Culture Hall of Fame marks another milestone in their remarkable career.

It is a song that will be remembered not only for its catchy melody but for the unity and diversity it represents in the world of music.