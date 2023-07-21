Cupkin Cup recall 2023: All you need to know amid lead fears

An immediate recall for roughly 346,000 Cupkin Double-Walled Stainless Steel Children's Cups was issued by Cupkin on Thursday, July 20. The company recalled these children's cups as the lead levels present in those cups were too high. It was officially announced on the website of the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the report, the brand "improperly manufactured" the cups, resulting in the presence of lead. This affected the eight and 12-ounce cups sold in pairs with matching straws. They were sold on Amazon and the brand's official website between January 2018 and March 2023, costing around $20 each.

It was also announced that anyone who bought the cup would get a refund by contacting the company. To claim the refund, customers can call 888-721-0096 between Monday and Friday from 10 am to 2 pm PT or email at [email protected] Moreover, they can also submit a form for a refund request via their website.

CPSC has urged people not to use these Cupkin cups

According to the authorities, the Cupkin double-walled stainless steel cups, which are made in China and distributed online, have lead levels higher than the legal limits for lead content. It was suggested that people "immediately take the cups away from children and stop using them."

These cups are now being recalled under notice number 23-774. The front of the cups has "Cupkin'' printed on it. They were available in 12 colors.

According to experts, customers should stop using the cups. They are also advised that they should be removed from kids right away. The Federal Lead Content Ban states that no children's items may include "a concentration of lead greater than 0.009 percent (90 parts per million) in paint or any similar surface coatings." The lead levels in these cups were higher than this permitted level.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said lead can have severe effects. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, if consumed by young children, lead can have extremely harmful effects on their health.

Luckily, there are no cases of lead poisoning in this case, but the experts stated that when a kid is exposed to lead, there are usually no immediate signs. Health experts have also advised that, if needed, customers should speak with their doctor about getting a blood test.

Green Sprouts recalled their products due to the fear of lead poisoning

This is not the first time a company had to recall products because they were worried about lead poisoning. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reported that a baby product manufacturing company, Green Sprouts, recalled over 10,500 sippy cups and bottles in November 2022 due to lead poisoning risks. Three items from the North Carolina-based company had to be recalled.

These included three different stainless steel products- a 6-ounce sippy cup, an 8-ounce straw bottle, and a 6-ounce sip and straw cup. The bases of the cups and bottles were prone to breaking off, revealing a lead-filled solder dot. It is the metal used to attach metallic surfaces. This contained a high risk of lead poisoning.