Dan Ryan car accident: 38-year-old high school principal Rosia Mitchell killed in expressway crash

On the morning of April 14, an accident on the Dan Ryan Expressway led to the death of the assistant principal of Brookwood Junior High School, Rosia Mitchell. Rosia was 38 years old at the time of death, and the news was confirmed by Glenwood's Brookwood School District 167.

Rosia was on her Jeep Wrangler, from which she was ejected, for reasons not yet known, and the vehicle hit a concrete median barrier. She was then hit by two vehicles, which led to her death.

The lanes on 31st Street were closed after the accident and were not opened before noon. Other details related to the incident and the reasons behind it are yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, it remains unknown if the driver of the other car was arrested.

What happened to Rosia Mitchell on the Dan Ryan Expressway?

Rosia Mitchell was ejected from her vehicle (Image via Rosia Mitchell/Facebook)

Illinois State Police reported that Mitchell was thrown out of her car on the Dan Ryan Expressway and was hit by two vehicles. She was lying on the road when authorities arrived and was confirmed dead on the spot. The reasons behind Mitchell's ejection from the vehicle are still under investigation. One of the vehicles that hit her immediately fled the spot.

The crash happened around 5:00 am, and Illinois State Police soon closed the local southbound lanes at 31st Street. Meanwhile, traffic was diverted to the express lanes, and the outbound lanes were blocked until 11:55 am while an investigation was conducted into the circumstances leading to the crash.

Following the news of Mitchell's unfortunate demise, Brookwood School District 167 Superintendent Bethany A. Lindsay issued a notice to all the families, mentioning that Mitchell had been working in the district for around 15 years.

drkugler @drkugler Rosia Mitchell Balloon Release today at 230 pm 50th Federal. Yellow, white balloons .. she was part of the Chi Wrangler Jeep crew ... passed in an accident the Dan Ryan the other day Rosia MitchellBalloon Release today at 230 pm 50th Federal. Yellow, white balloons .. she was part of the Chi Wrangler Jeep crew ... passed in an accident the Dan Ryan the other day 🙏Rosia Mitchell 💔Balloon Release today at 230 pm 50th Federal. Yellow, white balloons .. she was part of the Chi Wrangler Jeep crew ... passed in an accident the Dan Ryan the other day https://t.co/w2tv1tEsLx

The notice stated that Mitchell was also a basketball coach at Brookfield Junior High. She later joined as an assistant principal at Brookwood Middle School and Brookwood Junior High School. Lindsay concluded the notice by saying that the crisis response team is ready to offer help to the students and staff of the school who were emotionally affected by the incident.

Rosia's mother, also named Rosia Mitchell, said that her daughter used to tell her that she wanted to share her story with everyone, believing that people can be anything they want to be in their lives. Apart from her family members, several acquaintances and colleagues paid tribute to Rosia, including former student Rosemary McClendon, who said:

"She always said, 'You never know, what you do might affect somebody else and you never know who you inspire along the way just being you.'"

Although Rosia Mitchell was confirmed dead in the incident, no further reports of related deaths or injuries have been reported.

