Detroit rappers missing: Investigation underway amid mysterious disappearance

Three well-known rappers, including Armani Kelly, Dante Wicker, and Montoya Givens, have been missing for 10 days. Before they went missing, they were invited to perform at a club on January 21. However, the event was canceled due to equipment issues.

Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis spoke to reporters on January 30 and mentioned that an investigation has already been launched.

According to NBC News, he said:

“Usually it’s when you deal with an adult that’s missing it’s usually one person. … In this case, the fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us.”

McGinnis said that the rappers' phones were not working the morning after the event was canceled and Armani’s mother filed a missing complaint. However, she later started searching for her son on her own. She managed to discover his car in Warren, Michigan, and the news of Kelly’s disappearance went viral on social media.

McGinnis continued:

“Once that happens, other family members of the other missings come to realize that that’s a friend of their loved ones and they haven’t seen them either so then they both get reported missing.”

McGinnis mentioned that they were trying their best to find all three rappers and although they questioned their family members, they were unable to gather any information about their whereabouts. McGinnis requested anyone with details to contact them.

Kelly reportedly picked up the other rappers while on his way to the performance venue

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System database, Armani Kelly left his house at 11 am on the day of the performance. When his performance was canceled at 5 pm, he called his family and told them that he was planning to visit his friends or go to another spot to perform.

Armani’s mother Lorrie Kemp said that she drove to Warren once and felt like her son would never return. She stated that she wants to “lay him to rest and try to move on.”

According to Armani’s fiancée Taylor Perrin, Kelly has not responded to any phone calls or messages since the day the event was canceled. Perrin mentioned that he was earlier arrested in a robbery case, following which he began attending college classes and "turned his life around."

Lorrie Kemp also mentioned that she is scared for her son. Speaking about her attempts to find him, she said:

“I am angry because you did 8 years in prison and you didn’t die and then you get out and they kill you. He’s dead. I don’t want to be on Dateline in 20 years to find his body. I am doing everything I possibly can and I am out there hitting the roads, hitting the pavement, where is the police department? They didn’t do their job.”

Fox 2 Detroit reported that because all three rappers were scheduled to perform at the same event, Kelly picked up Givens and Wicker while he was on the way to the venue.

The case is under investigation and more details about the missing rappers are awaited.

