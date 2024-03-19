Dan Schneider’s ex-assistant accuses him of being "a psychological tormentor" amidst new documentary

Former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider is facing new allegations of abuse from ex-assistant Amy Berg. These accusations have emerged in light of the new docuseries by Investigation Discovery titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Amy Berg is a screenwriter and showrunner who worked as Dan's assistant during her time at Nickelodeon. Taking to X on March 17, she posted a lengthy statement about her former boss. She stated:

"He was a f**king as**ole. A psychological tormentor."

Dan Schneider was responsible for many of Nickelodeon's hit shows such as iCarly, Zoey 101, and Zoey 101. However, many former child actors and crew members have since come out with allegations of abuse, racism, and sexism against the notorious producer. Quiet on Set, which premiered on March 17, details these allegations.

What did Amy Berg say about Dan Schneider?

Amy Berg worked as a writer on Nickelodeon shows such as Kenan & Kel and All That under the leadership of Dan Schneider in the early 2000s. The producer was first accused of misconduct amidst the wave of the Me Too movement back in 2018.

Actors such as Jeanette McCurdy and Alexa Nichols have called out Schneider for including inappropriate scenes in children's shows. He was also accused of illegally overworking child actors and for having a "volatile" temper.

One of Nickelodeon's production assistants, James Hardy, was convicted of child abuse and child pornography in 2004. That same year, dialogue coach Brian Peck was sentenced for engaging in inappropriate acts with a minor, who was later revealed to be Drake Bell.

Amidst Investigation Discovery's exposé, Dan Schneider's ex-assistant logged in to X to make her own statement. Without delving into the allegations made on the show, Amy Berg shared her own experience working with her boss:

"He introduced me to panic attacks and the stress of working for him caused me to develop a significant heart arrhythmia. I eventually had surgery to [mostly] correct the issue, but by that point I'd lost all of my 20s. He stole those years from me."

Berg then went on to claim that she became a shut-in and was unable to form any meaningful relationships or friendships with other people for a long time. She also stated that she has an anxiety disorder, a result of her tumultuous interaction with Schneider. However, she noted her decision to not watch Quiet on Show due to her unwillingness of "re-living anything."

Directed by Mary Robertson and Emma Schwarts, Quiet on Show: The Dark Side of Kids TV aired on ID on March 17 and March 18, 2024.