"Dan Wootton SACKED": Netizens react to presenter leaving GB News to set up his "independent platform"

On March 5, GB News presenter Dan Wootton announced on social media that he had left the TV network to launch his independent platform Dan Wootton Outspoken. This news comes after Ofcom, the government-approved regulatory authority for broadcasting, published its ruling on Monday that a September episode of Wootton's show broke its broadcasting rules.

Wootton's news that he would be setting up an independent platform that would not be regulated by what he dubbed "Ofcommunist censors" was met with critical responses on social media. Netizens reiterated that Wootton was fired by GB News, with one user tweeting:

"Dan Wootton SACKED."

Netizens react to Dan Wootton leaving GB News to start his independent platform

On September 26, 2023, Dan Wootton Tonight featured an episode of Wootton with actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox. The episode was met with harsh criticism due to the latter's thinly veiled misogynistic comments about journalist Ava Evans.

An Ofcom inquiry launched to look into the incident published its verdict on Monday, calling the remarks "clearly and unambiguously misogynistic." In response to the verdict, Wootton hit back with the claims that he will be launching his independent platform that "will NOT be regulated by the Ofcommunist censors."

As news of Wootton's announcement circulated social media, netizens quickly got up in arms about his proposal, claiming that the TV presenter was fired by GB News and did not leave of his own accord.

Here are some of their reactions from X:

Ofcom a "muzzle that bows to the woke mob", claimed Dan Wootton

In his statement about launching his independent platform, Dan Wootton fired back against the Ofcom ruling by claiming the regulatory body "only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees."

"The Ofcommunits have once again shown themselves to be a muzzle that bows to the woke mob and only attacks those with whom it ideologically disagrees. It is not broadcasters who should be fearful of a carpeting from ofcom: it's Ofcom that should be summoned in by this supposedly Connservative government to be reined in," he continued.

His scathing remarks come after the Ofcom ruling Laurence Fox's remarks about female journalist Ava Evans, saying the comments "constituted a highly personal attack on Ms Evans and were potentially highly offensive to viewers."

As per the BBC, the report also added that Wootton's reaction "did not mitigate the potential for offence" but instead "exacerbated it by contributing to the narrative in which a woman's value was judged by her physical appearance".

As per The Guardian, GB News released a statement on Tuesday after the ruling, which read:

“Dan Wootton joined GB News before its launch and was a part of the first on-air lineup. Dan is no longer employed by GB News, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well with his future endeavours.”

In the September episode, Fox was quoted as asking what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with Ava Evans, adding "Who'd want to shag that?" during a live show. Both Fox and Wootton were suspended from the channel, and Fox was let go by the television network a week later, the BBC reported.

The episode received over 8867 complaints when it first aired in September, making it the most complained-about TV event of the year.