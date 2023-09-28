What did Laurence Fox say about Ava Evans? Dan Wootton suspended in wake of s*xist comments controversy 

GB News has suspended presenters Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox from their channel. This comes after the duo got into a misogynistic conversation about fellow journalist Ava Evans. As the two broadcasters face an investigation for their remarks, they have also issued their own contradictory statements online.

Disclaimer: This article contains inappropriate/offensive language. Readers' discretion is advised.

PoliticsJOE journalist Ava Evans took to X, formerly known as Twitter and responded to Fox’s remarks by saying that they made her “physically sick.”

During Dan Wootton's show, Laurence Fox shared his s*xist opinions on how he felt that nobody would want to get to intimately know Evans, whom he referred to as a "little woman."

After Evans addressed the Dan Wootton show segment, GB News decided to separate themselves from their controversial journalists. Speaking about Fox, their statement read:

“Comments made tonight on GB News by Laurence Fox were totally unacceptable. What he said does not reflect our values and we apologize unreservedly for the comments and the offence they have caused. We have launched an investigation and will be apologizing to the individual involved.”

Addressing Dan Wootton’s suspension, the statement said the following:

“GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night. This follows our decision earlier today to formally suspend Mr Fox. We are conducting a full investigation.”

Laurence Fox’s comments about Ava Evans prompts dismissal

Laurence Fox, who hosts his own show on GB News, appeared on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday. On the show, while they were discussing Evans, Laurence Fox said:

“Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman… that little woman has been fed, spoon-fed oppression day after day after day. And she’s sat there and I’m going like- if I met you in a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge.”

Fox went on to speak about how the world needs “powerful, strong, and amazing women” who stand up for themselves. He added:

“Who’d want to shag that?”

The discussion occurred while the duo was sharing their opinions on Evans’ BBC Politics Live appearance, where she gave a divisive take on men’s mental health, which she later rescinded.

During Dan Wootton’s episode, he defended Evans for her actions by reminding Fox that she did apologize for her statements. He also added that Evans was “a very beautiful woman.”

What did Laurence Fox and Dan Wootton say about their show segment?

Prior to his suspension, Fox said in a social media post that he stood by what he said. He went on to defend his remarks by quoting “free speech.” The actor then went on to speak about how the “new woke world is low on laughter and high on offence.”

Fox also stressed on the importance of finding the “lighter moments” amidst “cancel culture.”

Fox ended his statement by saying that he was not going to apologize for what he said.

Dan Wootton, meanwhile, repeatedly apologized for what took place on his show. He recognized that the discussion was “inappropriate.” He also stated that he should have “intervened” over the “misogynistic remarks” made on the show.

At the time of writing this article, Evans had not publicly addressed the suspensions.