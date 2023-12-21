Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller calls Taylor Swift pigeon-toed, claims boyfriend Travis Kelce is a better dancer

Time’s Person of the Year Taylor Swift has been in the news for various reasons over the past year. Her currently ongoing Eras Tour has proven to be a huge success and is one of the most-watched movies on Netflix currently.

Swift has also been in the news for her heartwarming relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. The two stars have been seen supporting each other multiple times in recent months. Kelce is a regular fixture at Swift’s concerts while Swift herself has been seen in multiple games of her athlete boyfriend.

Recently, however, Swift came under scrutiny for none other than Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller. Swift's dancing prowess was brought up in a recent episode of Miller's podcast, Leave It On The Dancing Floor, when Miller chatted with model, Crystal Hefner.

She claimed that Kelce was the better dancer of the two, and said that the popstar was ‘pigeon-toed’:

"Taylor Swift is pigeon-toed, and her boyfriend is a much better dancer. Let's leave it at that.”

Taylor Swift on receiving end of criticism for her dancing

Abby Lee Miller is a contestant and trainer on the show Dance Moms and certainly knows a thing or two about dancing in particular. During a conversation with model Crystal Hefner, Miller ended up making several questionable comments about Taylor Swift. After the interview, she followed suit on her TikTok account and ended up praising Kelce further.

"I've seen clips of @Taylor Swift's boyfriend, @Travis Kelce, dancing it up both on the field and off. I think he's a natural! Most football players like to show off! He's a showman with swagger at heart!"

Miller said that Kelce despite being a football player was a natural dancer, something which was not true for Taylor Swift. She explained that she believed Swift was never able to work on her dancing simply because she was always playing instruments.

At the same time, Miller agreed that it was too late for Swift to work on her dancing and the fact that she simply did not seem to care about it as well:

“However, I think she probably does think that she should have danced as a kid. You know, they had her slumped over that guitar playing."

Although Swift has acknowledged in the past that choreography isn't her strong point, she has worked hard on her most recent routines. Meanwhile, Pollstar has revealed that Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour is the first tour to ever reach $1 billion in sales, not even counting the money made from the concert video or merchandising.