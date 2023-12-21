Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are back on the winning track after defeating the New England Patriots in Week 15. That victory ends their two-game losing streak and keeps them in contention for the American Football Conference's top playoff seed.

But while Kelce and the Chiefs move on, a video wherein the All-Pro tight end pulled down his pants to moon heckling Las Vegas Raiders fans surfaced on social media. The Raiders and the Chiefs are division rivals in the AFC West.

Football fans react to Travis Kelce mooning Raiders fans

Barstool Sports shared the video of Kelce pulling down his pants in response to fans heckling him. The opposing team's supporters said, "Yo Kelce, you gotta block," and "Mahomes is a fraud."

ML Football tweeted the video but edited it into a fan-created Drew Lock video. However, in its original version, a football fan commented:

“Taylor Swift is going to break up with him over this”

Another NFL follower said:

“He should be suspended immediately for this. It's insanely inappropriate and not an example for America's youth to follow.”

Here are other reactions to Kelce's silent but bold response to heckling fans.

But some commenters in the now-edited ML Football tweet mentioned that the Kelce video was from a 2018 game between the Chiefs and the then-Oakland Raiders.

Some football fans claim the Travis Kelce mooning video is from a 2018 Chiefs-Raiders game.

Though it may have occurred years ago, it doesn't look good for Kelce's image, especially when they will face the Las Vegas Raiders for the second time this season in Week 16. The Chiefs dominated their previous 2023 meeting, 31-17, wherein Kelce had six catches for 91 yards.

Travis Kelce's mooning video reminds football fans of a similar Randy Moss incident

While the video wherein Kelce pulled down his pants in front of Raiders fans is from five years ago, it reminded football fans of an in-game Randy Moss incident.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer pulled off the same gesture during their 2004 NFC Wild Card Game against the Green Bay Packers. After scoring a touchdown against Packers defensive back Al Harris, Moss went under the field goal crossbar and acted as if he pulled down his pants. The game's play-by-play announcer, Joe Buck, called it a "disgusting act."

This incident involving Travis Kelce will also elicit reactions from Taylor Swift fans, given that the tight end admitted in a Wall Street Journal article that they are dating.