Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce remain on 'same page' as relationship continues to develop: ET Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are navigating through busy schedules. While the All-Pro tight end plays out the 2023 season for the defending Super Bowl champions, Swift is on her Eras Tour. Hence, Kelce made the most of his bye week by traveling to Argentina.

After having dinner with Swift and attending her concert, Kelce returned to the United States to prepare for their Week 11 game. However, they will have more time together when the 12-time Grammy Award winner takes a two-month break from her world tour.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will make the most of December and January

A source told ET Online’s Miguel A. Melendez and Anthony Dominic that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will have more frequent meetups during her two-month break. Swift’s last tour date this year will be November 26 at Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

After that, she won’t be back on the road until February 7 in Tokyo Dome, Japan. Therefore, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the multi-awarded musician maximize their time together.

How do they plan to do it? It involves what they both deem as important. The source shared that Kelce and Swift are on the same page because they share the same morals and are close to their families.

While in Argentina, the two-time Super Bowl champion and the multi-platinum recording artist had dinner and shared a kiss after her Saturday show in Buenos Aires. She also changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” to refer to Kelce.

Taylor Swift is also back in the United States, enjoying a quick break with her fellow Eras Tour performer Gracie Abrams. She will return on tour in Rio de Janeiro from November 17 to 19. A week later, she will be entertaining the crowds in Sao Paulo.

Will Taylor Swift miss Travis Kelce’s Week 11 game?

The Chiefs will play a monumental game against Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s a rematch of last year’s Super Bowl and the battle of the league’s two best teams. It’s a matchup fitting for a primetime slot like Monday Night Football.

Travis Kelce would like to bounce back from his disappointing performance against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany. While they’ve won their seventh game in nine outings, he finished with three catches for 14 yards.

Having Taylor Swift watching in person might inspire him, given that he averages 108 yards per game when she’s watching in person. If not, he puts up only 41.25 points per game. However, Swift’s tight schedule makes being at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 11 challenging.