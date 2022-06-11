Danielle Redlick case: Prosecutors allege that suspect scrolled through dating site after fatally stabbing husband

Lawyers gave their opening statements on Thursday morning as Danielle Redlick, a Florida woman suspected of stabbing her husband to death in 2019, went on trial for murder.

Danielle Redlick, 47, has been indicted for second-degree murder and fiddling with physical evidence in connection with the death of her husband Michael Redlick. Prosecutors claimed that Danielle waited 11 hours to call for aid after stabbing her husband, during which time she allegedly browsed through a dating app.

Prosecutors mentioned in a statement:

"The defendant browsed through a dating website several hours after her husband was dead."

According to an arrest affidavit from 2019, when Redlick eventually contacted 911 the next morning, she informed the dispatcher that she believed her husband had died of a heart attack. When the cops arrived, they discovered bloody towels, bloody footprints, and a strong bleach odour along with the body of Michael Redlick, who had been stabbed in the torso, and was lying on the living room floor.

Danielle Redlick's confusing statements attributed to domestic abuse

Initially, Redlick said that the deceased had stabbed himself following a disagreement. She asserted that she didn't immediately report it because she couldn't retrieve her phone. However, according to phone records and police affidavits, she visited the dating app two hours before contacting 911.

Redlick stated:

"I tried saving myself with a kitchen knife, which he took from me and stabbed himself. I locked myself in the bedroom."

Redlick eventually presented an affirmative defense in the case, conceding the fact of the murder but stating that she only murdered the victim in self-defence.

Assistant Public Defender Catherine Conlon told the jury:

"Yes, Danielle Redlick did stab Michael Redlick. But that stabbing was culmination of a long period of domestic abuse. "

As per reports by her defender, Michael Redlick allegedly punched his former stepdaughter in the face and became increasingly abusive as their relationship worsened. Conlon claimed that the violence on the night in question had escalated to a new level, necessitating her client's intervention:

"It's worse than any of those other incidents. It's different. He pushes her down. She goes to her knees. He pulls her up by the hair. He shoves her to the kitchen island. He chokes. He smoothers her. She reaches into a drawer;she grabs a knife;she stabs him one time;he is stunned;he releases her;and she runs to the bathroom."

Conlon said her client's "whole world changed" once she eventually left the bathroom the next morning. She appeared to explain the reported inconsistencies by claiming:

"Danielle reacted in confusion, despair, and trauma."

The trial is anticipated to continue into the next week.

Michael Redlick was a University of Central Florida official who had previously worked in administrative sales for the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies. He was initially married to Danielle's mother, Cathy. However, their relationship was more of a financial contract than a romantic connection.

Michael fell in love with Danielle after Cathy died in 1999. Before his death, they had been married for 17 years.

