Dark Winds gets season renewal at AMC for 'early 2025'

Dark Winds, the psychological thriller show that first debuted on June 12, 2022, exclusively on AMC and its streaming platform AMC+, has been renewed for a brand new season 3 this September 2023. The renewal news comes right after the release of the finale episode of its second season on September 3, 2023.

Although the exact release date for the upcoming third season of Dark Winds is yet to be disclosed, the new season currently has an early 2025 premiere date, as reported by TVLine. Ever since the news was released by AMC, followers of the thriller series have been buzzing with excitement.

Without further ado, let's dive right in and find out more details about Dark Winds, ahead of the arrival of season 3 on AMC and AMC+.

Showmakers believe that there is a lot left to be explored in AMC's psychological thriller series, Dark Winds

Dark Winds season 3 is currently expecting an early 2025 release. Although the finale episode of the show's second season, titled Hózhó náhásdlii, meaning Beauty Is Restored, has left the audience with the right amount of closure, one of the executive producers of the series, Chris Eyre, who has also directed the finale of season 2, believes that there remains an array of intriguing storylines that need to be explored.

In an interview with TVLine, Chris Eyre spoke about content that is yet to be adapted:

"I don’t feel like we’ve hit our stride with this series...There are 18 [Leaphorn & Chee] books by Tony Hillerman and there are five by Anne Hillerman, so there’s enough detective/Navajo police drama."

The series has been gleaned from renowned author Tony Hillerman's highly celebrated book series, titled, Leaphorn & Chee.

Graham Roland has acted as the creator of the show. Apart from Chris Eyre, the long list of executive producers for the series includes creator Roland, George R. R. Martin, Zahn McClarnon, Robert Redford, Tina Elmo, Anne Hillerman, John Wirth, Vince Calandra, and Vince Gerardis.

An official synopsis for the show, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"Set in 1971 on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, Dark Winds follows Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn of the Tribal Police as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee. Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation. Together, the two men battle the forces of evil, each other and their own personal demons on the path to salvation."

The cast members of the series include:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Deanna Allison as Emma Leaphorn

Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder

Rainn Wilson as Dan "Devoted Dan" DeMarco

Jeremiah Bitsui as James Tso / Hoski

Noah Emmerich as Leland Whitover

Eugene Brave Rock as Frank Nakai

Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf and several others

Viewers can watch all episodes of Dark Winds season 1 and 2, which are currently streaming on AMC+.