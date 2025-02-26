"Dave about to get revenge for losing Grace" — Internet reacts as Dave Portnoy shares shady post in response to Alix Earle getting dropped by Unwell

On February 26, Variety exclusively reported that Alix Earle’s Hot Mess podcast was dropped by Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network. The former's podcast also reportedly lost ad sales from SiriusXM. As the news unfolded, Dave Portnoy took to his Instagram account to comment on the occurrence, subsequently leaving the internet in a frenzy.

Ad

As per the news outlet, Alix Earle is now free to explore future opportunities with other production companies. This comes after Earle and Cooper allegedly got into a feud. It was reported that Cooper was disappointed over Earle skipping the Unwell Super Bowl party that took place in New Orleans recently, despite Earle being in the city.

In response to the news, the founder of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy took to his official Instagram account to share a video that included a screenshot of Alix Earle’s name being on his phone’s contacts list. Portnoy also wrote in the caption of the social media post that was posted on February 26:

Ad

“You can stop tagging me. I know what needs to be done”

Ad

Netizens have since taken to social media to react to Portnoy’s recent social media post, with one netizen commenting online:

Internet user reacts to Dave Portnoy’s Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Instagram user rahleegeneva explained that while Grace O’Malley was departing from Barstool Sports with her Plan Bri Uncut podcast to Unwell Network, Alex Cooper took to TikTok to say- “I know what needs to be done,” in reference to her podcast becoming a part of the Unwell production company. It appears as though Portnoy took Earle’s departure as an opportunity to crack a joke about the past. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

Internet users react to Dave Portnoy’s Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

It is worth noting that Alix Earle has not confirmed that she is joining the Barstool family. Meanwhile, internet users could not believe Portnoy’s remarks on the matter. Some other reactions read:

Ad

Internet users react to Dave Portnoy Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

Although Earle did not attend Cooper’s Super Bowl party, she did attend the GQ Bowl in the city, the same weekend as Cooper’s party. Meanwhile, some other reactions read:

Ad

Internet users react to Dave Portnoy’s Instagram post (Image via Instagram)

More about Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network as Alix Earle gets dropped from the production company

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper created The Unwell Network in 2023 to cater to the internet’s Gen Z crowd. The production company is a subsidiary of Tending, a media company that was founded by Cooper and her husband, Matt Kaplam of ACE Entertainment.

Ad

The launch of The Unwell Network included influencers like Alix Earle and Madeline Argy, who would create content for the platform. In 2023, Cooper told Variety about the project:

“I’m so excited to announce the first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family. Alix Earle and Madeline Argy both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways… I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish.”

Ad

Cooper’s Call Her Daddy is also part of The Unwell Network. Some other influencers who are part of the Unwell Family include Harry Jowsey, Owen Thiele, and Hallie Batchelder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback