Dave Hollis death: Autopsy results claim Disney exec died of overdose at the age of 47

Dave Hollis, the former distribution chief for Disney, passed away at the age of 47 on February 11. An autopsy from the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office obtained by People has now confirmed that he died of an accidental overdose. The report mentioned that he had lethal amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol in his body when he died.

When authorities arrived at his Hays County home, Dave Hollis was pronounced dead. His death was ruled an accident. The Medical Examiner stated that Dave had a history of drug and alcohol abuse.

The Medical Examiner further mentioned that Dave had hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which leads to the narrowing and hardening of vessels that supply blood to the heart.

Dave Hollis shared that he was four months sober in 2022

In May 2022, Dave Hollis shared on his blog that he had been sober for four months and had not been consuming alcohol.

In his post, he wrote:

"I use an app that counts the number of days since I last had a drink. ...I plan to have it counting forever, but am only focused on today."

Hollis further mentioned that before getting sober, he'd endured a long, exhausting, very dark three-month window where his worst insecurities spoke loudest, driving him to use alcohol to cope.

A week before his demise, Dave shared a photograph of his daughter on Instagram and captioned it:

"From a freeze to shorts in less than 48 hours. Today was a good day."

Dave Hollis's ex-wife Rachel Hollis shared the news of his demise on social media

The news of Dave Hollis' demise was shared by his ex-wife Rahel Hollia. She asked her followers to pray for her family as they navigate their way through the "unthinkable."

She wrote:

"We are devastated. I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them. Please wrap the kids up in prayers as we try and navigate through the unthinkable."

Dave and Rachel were married for 16 years and shared four kids. When the couple made the decision to part ways in June 2020, Rachel took to social media to share the news.

She said:

"Dave and I have made the incredibly difficult decision to end our marriage. We started out as best friends 18 years ago and the truth is, that core friendship and the parts of us that work so well, have become a band-aid for the parts of us that don’t."

After Dave and Rachel's separation, the former started dating Heidi Powell. She recently took to Instagram to mourn his loss as she expressed her love for him.

Heidi further stated that she misses Dave Hollis and is reminded of his absence every day.

