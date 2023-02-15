Who is Heidi Powell? All about Dave Hollis' girlfriend in wake of his death at 47

Former Disney Distribution Chief Dave Hollis recently passed away at the age of 47. He was known for being romantically linked to Heidi Powell, author and co-host of the ABC series, Extreme Weight Loss.

A representative for Dave's family disclosed that he was at his Austin-based residence at the time of death. Popular author Regan Long paid tribute to Hollis on Facebook and wrote:

"My heart sank finding out Dave Hollis passed away. He was in the best shape of his life. His parents made a statement that he passed away peacefully at his home at age 47 and that he was having some heart issues. This is happening everywhere we look. Please pray for Dave and his four children."

Motivational speaker Sara Bown also expressed her grief on Facebook by sharing a picture of Dave, with the caption stating:

"I'm absolutely heartbroken for the friends and family of Dave Hollis. I keep thinking about his 4 precious children. One the eve of his 48th birthday, he said goodbye much too soon. Sending condolences and love to all grieving. Prayer warrior, please join me in praying over his children & family."

Although his official cause of death has not yet been revealed, Variety reported that Dave Hollis was suffering from a heart issue, for which he had to be hospitalized recently.

Heidi Powell has gained recognition as a fitness guru

Heidi Powell is a popular name in the world of fitness (Image via realheidipowell/Instagram)

Born on March 28, 1982, Heidi Powell developed an interest in fitness when she was young and was hired as a part-time trainer while attending college.

Powell started her career at Gold's Gym in Provo, Utah, where she worked at the front-desk. This is where she learned more about fitness. She pursued a career in real estate for six years and after meeting her former husband Chris Powell, she decided to build a name for herself in the world of fitness.

She aimed to become a personal trainer and acquired her ACE and CrossFit certifications. She and Chris were invited by ABC to host Extreme Weight Loss, which made them familiar faces among the public.

Heidi and Chris also wrote a book called Extreme Transformation: Lifelong Weight Loss in 21 Days. Heidi has also frequently been featured in different health magazines. She is the owner of a clothing line called Perfectly Imperfect.

Heidi is also the mother of four children. Before Chris, she was married to Derek Solomon. She has two kids from each marriage.

Dave Hollis and Heidi Powell's relationship timeline

According to a social media post by Hollis, he and Powell began dating in September 2020. Dave went through a lot after his divorce from his first wife Rachel, and Heidi's books and podcast helped him at the time.

He later invited Heidi to his podcast and they decided to talk about separation and life as single parents. In another social media picture featuring him and Powell skiing, Hollis said that in their first meeting, they had a conversation for around four hours and realized they had a lot in common.

Dave Hollis joined Disney in 2011. The studio was able to deliver several box office hits during his tenure, including Black Panther, which earned around $1 billion. Dave exited the company in 2018.

He is also the author of books like Get Out of Your Own Way, Built Through Courage: Face Your Fears to Live the Life You Were Meant For, and Here's to Your Dreams.

Poll : 0 votes