What did Lori Loughlin do? John Stamos defends Full House co-star over college admission scandal

John Stamos came out in support of actress Lori Loughlin for her involvement in the college admissions scandal of 2019. While appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast on November 14, the Full House actor said that he is still friends with Loughlin after she pleaded guilty to a federal charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Speaking to host Dax Shepard, Stamos mentioned Loughlin, and Shepard immediately expressed his love towards the actress. Shepard stated that he likes Loughlin and said he found her "lovely." He continued,

“Look, she got her kids into school illegally. I don’t agree with it.”

Shepard added that people commit mistakes but he still supports Loughlin. Stamos agreed to the same and said,

“Well, she also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund, a million dollars or whatever, for kids. And she went to f**king jail, man.”

John Stamos jokingly said that he would expect the rest of the Full House cast members to go to jail. He mentioned that Lori Loughlin was not the architect of any of it and was not aware of anything that was going on. Shepard said that he would have said positive words about Loughlin even if she was behind the scandal since he cared for those who were responsible for worse things. He added,

“What people love to do is to make it relative to the poor Black woman who spent eight years in jail for saying that their address was wrong. That’s horrendous on its own, and that’s a total miscarriage of justice. And we can have outrage about that without having to make it relative to Lori Loughlin. We have enough capacity in our brain.”

Stamos also disclosed that Loughlin recently shifted to his neighborhood. He spoke about a TikTok video he shared in September featuring him and Lori, where they revisited their moments from the 90s during the Teenage Dirtbag trend.

Lori Loughlin and her husband were indicted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office

On March 12, 2019, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted by the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office on charges of fraud and bribery in a college bribery scandal.

The actress and her husband confessed to paying $500,000 to make sure their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, were accepted into the University of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin was indicted in 2019 along with her husband (Image via Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

The couple surrendered the following day. Loughlin later pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while her husband pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud in May 2020. Loughlin was sentenced to two months, and Giannulli was sentenced to five months.

The Fuller House star served two months at Northern California’s FCI Dublin from October 2020 to December 2020. She was also fined $150,000 and given an order to complete 100 hours of community service following her release. Mossimo was fined $250,000 and had to complete 250 hours of community service.

Mossimo reported to prison in November 2020, and was released to home confinement to complete his sentence until April 2021. Loughlin and Giannulli were named as defendants in a private lawsuit filed by Stanford University graduates, who claimed that their education and degrees were devalued as a result of their school's involvement in the case.

Lori Loughlin is well-known for her appearances in shows like Full House, Fuller House, The Edge of Night, 90210, When Calls the Heart, and Summerland. Mossimo Giannulli is the founder of the mid-range clothing company Mossimo.

