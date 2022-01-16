What is Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's combined net worth? Fortune explored as masked men rob couple's LA home

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s house in Los Angeles was recently burglarized. A representative for Loughlin confirmed that the house was hit by burglars earlier this month.

TMZ first reported the incident on January 3 and said that thieves reportedly stole Lori Loughlin’s jewelry worth $1 million. The couple was not at home during the break-in and the theft was found by a housekeeper.

Law enforcement sources said the thieves allegedly entered the house by breaking a bedroom window. They were dressed in black and wore masks, according to the surveillance video acquired by the police.

June Escalante @JuneEscalante Lori Loughlin had a million $'s worth of jewelry stolen from her jewelry box during a break in. A box sitting on her dressing table.

I wonder what she has in her safe? Lori Loughlin had a million $'s worth of jewelry stolen from her jewelry box during a break in. A box sitting on her dressing table.I wonder what she has in her safe?

Authorities said it has not been confirmed if Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were targeted or if the event was random. However, they believe that a South American burglary crew was involved, and think it is the same group targeted different locations and left the country.

The Edge of Night star's representative said that the actress was thankful since no one was injured during the heist. She also mentioned that Lori’s situation was put in perspective following the death of her Full House co-star Bob Saget on January 9, 2022.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are worth millions

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have been together since 1995. The former eloped with the fashion designer in 1997. They have since become the parents of two daughters, Isabella Rose and Olivia Jade.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the pair’s combined net worth is estimated to be around $100 million.

Being the owner of mid-range clothing company Mossimo, the Los Angeles, California native has earned a lot throughout his career. His wife, on the other hand, is a popular actress and a familiar name in the entertainment industry because of the major roles she has played in films and television.

The ups and downs of Mossimo

Following its establishment in 1986, Mossimo earned $76 million per year by 1996 and gained profits of almost $12 million. Giannulli owned 73% of the company and his net worth was $275 million after the first day of trading upon the IPO.

When the company’s stock hit the mark of $50 per share, his net worth increased to $500 million. However, the shares dropped 90% in 1998 because of the expansion into upscale clothing which did not attract new customers.

The company lost millions of dollars and eventually, after a certain point of decreased profits, Giannulli sold the company to Iconix Brand Group in 2006. Currently, the brand's clothes are sold at Target.

Houses owned by Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

The two owned a home in Emerald Bay which they acquired for $1.36 million in 1997. They tried to sell it for $12.99 million in 2008 and then for $8.5 million. Eventually, they had to settle for $4.1 million.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli exit the Boston Federal Court house after a pre-trial hearing with Magistrate Judge Kelley (Image via Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images)

The couple also owned a house in Aspen, Colorado which they sold for $7.6 million in July 2015.

The pair also owned a huge mansion in Bel Air, California, from 2015 to 2020. They purchased it for $14 million and spent extra on upgrades and renovations.

They listed the house for sale for $35 million but did not find any buyers. Although they decreased the price to $28.7 million, Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen purchased it for $18 million.

Before this mansion, they were living in a house in Beverly Hills which they sold for $18 million in 2015. They previously lived in a house in Bel Air, sold for $40 million in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannuli bought a 12,000 sq. ft. home in Hidden Hills, California for $9.5 million in August 2020. They then purchased a 9,000 sq. ft. house in the Madison Club for $13 million in September 2021.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan