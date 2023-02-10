Brooke Baldwin net worth: Fortune explored as former CNN anchor files for divorce from James Fletcher

Well-known journalist and author Brooke Baldwin and her husband, James Fletcher, filed for divorce after being married for five years.

The former recently appealed for divorce from Fletcher. She announced the same through an Instagram post where Baldwin described their time together as the most precious, defining, and awakening years of her life.

Baldwin appealed for divorce at the Manhattan Supreme Court on February 9, 2023. The news comes after her Covid-19 struggle during the 2020 pandemic and her resignation from CNN, where she worked for a long time.

Addressing her exit from the network, she mentioned in a podcast in 2021 that she was unwilling to work in a place where males were the lead and that she was facing issues in bringing out stories that were related only to women. The journalist further revealed that a majority of her seniors were men.

Brooke Baldwin has earned majorly from her career in the journalism field

Brooke Baldwin is well-known for her appearances on CNN since 2008, which made her a popular face among the public. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $10 million. As such, Baldwin has accumulated most of her wealth from her career as a journalist, TV host, and author.

In 2008, she made her debut on CNN as the anchor of their show, CNN Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin. She covered several important events, including the launch of Atlantis, President Obama’s inauguration, the Orlando nightclub shooting, and more.

In addition, she was the host of another show titled New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper for 10 years before making her final appearance on the network in April 2021. After her exit from CNN, Baldwin wrote the book Huddle: How Women Unlock Their Collective Power.

Brooke Baldwin and James Fletcher met each other during a holiday party

Brooke Baldwin and James Fletcher tied the knot in 2018 (Image via Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Brooke Baldwin and James Fletcher first met in 2015 during a holiday party while the latter was going through town. The former CNN journalist asked Fletcher to have dinner together as she was leaving for Christmas. Moreover, she later invited him to New Orleans.

The duo vacationed in France for a year, and Baldwin mentioned that Brooke soon realized that James was the perfect one for her. She got engaged in July 2017 during a vacation and later revealed the news through her Instagram.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Baldwin and Fletcher were enjoying themselves at a beach in Kauai, Hawaii, where they were also celebrating the journalist's 38th birthday. She said that James suddenly proposed to her, which was a surprising moment for her.

The pair exchanged vows in 2018 at the Barn at Liberty Farms in Ghent, New York. Baldwin’s pug was the ring bearer and surprised Fletcher by appearing in a Rolls Royce while walking down the aisle as the song Love’s Divine was being played in the background.

James Fletcher is a famous writer and producer. He has also been an anchor at KRON4 News.

