What happened to Greg Simmons? Veteran KSAT sports anchor's resignation explored

Greg Simmons has decided to exit KSAT-TV after being the sports director and anchor for a long time. The news of the resignation comes after his recent arrest on January 27.

He issued a statement on the same and mentioned:

“For the past 42 years, I have had the honor of working with the best in the business while sharing my passion for sports and our community with all of you. I am overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support from family, friends and viewers in light of recent events.”

anita @annnittaa_ so is KSAT going to talk about Greg Simmons getting arrested on air or what??? so is KSAT going to talk about Greg Simmons getting arrested on air or what???😭😭😭

Pancho Pistolas @Pancho9780 @ksatnews just wanted KSAT to know how much I love your news cast. I also wanted to mention how I grew up watching Greg Simmons talkin sports. He is an institution. We all make mistakes and I hope the best for him. I hope he makes a reappearance in some way. Thank you Greg @ksatnews just wanted KSAT to know how much I love your news cast. I also wanted to mention how I grew up watching Greg Simmons talkin sports. He is an institution. We all make mistakes and I hope the best for him. I hope he makes a reappearance in some way. Thank you Greg

The statement continued:

“I have resigned from my role as Sports Director at KSAT 12. I am grateful for the opportunity this brings to focus on my health and wellness, and what the future will bring.”

Following his exit, many have expressed their grief on social media and wrote that he must get the help he needs right now.

Greg Simmons was arrested on January 27

Greg Simmons was arrested for driving in an intoxicated state (Image via TimothyJFanning/Twitter)

Greg Simmons was arrested on Friday while driving home from a bar on San Antonio’s Northwest Side. My Santonio reported that he was intoxicated at the time.

Court records and other sources revealed that he was driving at 20 miles per hour, which led to his arrest. The arrest happened after Bexar County deputies responded to reports stating that Simmons was drifting by the side of the road.

He was stopped by a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was able to smell alcohol and spotted that Simmons could not walk under control.

He was having trouble while speaking and when he was asked to show his driver's license, he took out his credit card. He also refused to take a breathalyzer test and a blood test was conducted.

Simmons had an attorney and was released the same day. According to arrest records, he was not given any special facilities and an arraignment in his case is scheduled for February 28.

Greg Simmons was a part of KSAT-TV for a long time

Born in San Antonio, Greg Simmons finished his education at Jefferson High School and Trinity University. He started his career on the radio and during his high school days, he joined KWED radio as an announcer.

He was previously employed at KBUC radio. He joined KSAT-TV as a weekend sports anchor in 1980 and shifted to a weekday sportscast in place of Joe Fowler.

There have been several instances in the last few years where the channel decided to end its relationship with Simmons. He was not an option for the position of sportscaster and his name was prioritized after Gary Stricklin left.

Simmons later became a permanent sportscaster, appearing every week and was promoted in 1985 to sports director. He covered major events related to the world of sports and was inducted into the SAISD Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

