David Letterman's age and net worth explored as legendary TV host lists his childhood home for booking on Airbnb

Veteran American television personality David Letterman's childhood home is currently listed for booking on Airbnb. According to Airbnb's website, the property in Indianapolis is being hosted by Krystin and is available for a price of $200 a night.

Airbnb further tags the property as a "rare find" and a place with an "exceptional check-in experience." Letterman's childhood home is described as follows:

"Stay in David Letterman's childhood home nestled in Broad Ripple - one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Indianapolis! Walkable to popular restaurants and shops, this is a quiet spot in a tree-lined, well established neighborhood. Enjoy updated bathrooms and comfortable beds, and relax in the lovely screened in porch. Take advantage of quick access to downtown Indy or walk to Broad Ripple's culture and night life. Book a stay in this quaint Broad Ripple bungalow and see a piece of history!"

David Letterman was born on April 12, 1947, in Indianapolis to Harry Joseph Letterman and Dorothy Marie Letterman Mengering. At present, he is 77 years old.

He is best known for hosting late-night television talk shows Late Night with David Letterman and Late Show with David Letterman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old hosted a combined 6080 episodes of both shows, becoming the longest-serving late-night talk show host in American television history.

The success of his talk shows and other television ventures has significantly inflated his net worth over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Letterman boasts a net worth of $400 million at present. The report also claims that he could easily earn upwards of $50 million a year in licensing and syndication fees at one point. However, the number has dwindled in recent years.

Additionally, he has invested in real estates across the United States. The 77-year-old owns a 108-acre estate in Westchester County, a 2700-acre ranch near Chateau, Montana, a property in St. Barth's, and a place on Martha's Vineyard. Finally, Letterman co-owns Rahal Letterman Racing, an Indy Racing League team.

David Letterman makes his first appearance on NBC's Tonight Show after over three decades

106th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Image via Getty

On Monday, February 10, David Letterman made his first appearance on NBC's Tonight Show since 1992. In that episode, Letterman's longtime sidekick and band, Paul Shaffer, and the World's Most Dangerous Band replaced Jimmy Fallon's in-house band The Roots. The latter were rehearsing for Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary concert.

During Fallon's opening monologue, the band suddenly started playing Letterman's opening theme song as he emerged from a curtain looking confused. Feigning surprise at seeing Jimmy Fallon and Paul Shaffer, he asked about their whereabouts. He said,

“You know, it’s a funny story,” Shaffer said. “Have you ever taken too much Ambien and then you wake up somewhere with no clue how the hell you got there?”

Letterman replied, saying:

“Wow, you’ve been reading my diary.”

Letterman, Fallon, and Shaffer spent the next five minutes joking with each other and the live audience.

Letterman had previously appeared on The Tonight Show several times when Johnny Carson was the host. However, the 77-year-old made his first appearance on the show after Carson's era this week.

