 "Definition of hypocrite": Will Smith and Margot Robbie bus video surfaces, former comes under fire 

A video of Margot Robbie and Will Smith hanging out in a bus has left Reddit enraged. In the concerning video, the latter could be seen showing his Suicide Squad co-star and friends an explicit deep fake photo of Robbie. Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disgust over the video.

The video was posted today on the Public Freakout Reddit page by platform user u/Actuals. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed nearly 1000 comments with many discussing how inappropriate the video was.

In the seven-minute long clip, Smith can be seen showing a group of people which also included Margot Robbie, a deep-fake of the actress, where she can be seen in a compromised position. The I Am Legend actor can be seen laughing at the picture and eliciting the same reaction from others, with Robbie attempting to diffuse the situation.

Some people also unsurprisingly looked extremely disturbed and shocked by the image.

Reddit users have since criticized Will Smith for being a “hypocrite” and “inappropriate.”

Netizens react to the Will Smith-Margot Robbie bus video

Despite the picture in question being a deep-fake, netizens were not pleased to see Will Smith put his co-star in an awkward situation. Especially since his Oscars fiasco where he punched comedian Chris Rock in the face for making light of Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Followers would expect the 54-year-old actor to be respectful towards all women, but it seems otherwise.

Several internet users endlessly criticized Will Smith on Reddit. A few reactions to the video read:

Will Smith and Margot Robbie were rumored to be in an extra-marital relationship

In 2013, Star magazine accused Smith of cheating on his wife with his Focus co-star Margot Robbie. Pictures of the duo looking cozy in a photobooth went viral across social media platforms. The publication described the pictures as:

“Will appears shirtless and Margo[t] lifts her shirt up to reveal her lingerie.”

An unnamed source also said in the article about the two:

“Once they pulled the curtain back to take the pictures, they let their inhibitions run wild, laughing, hugging and muzzling each other in the dark.

However, the rumors were quickly debunked. A source told E! News that the photos were commissioned by a production company and that the “cast and crew” were well aware that the photos were being taken. They also clarified that:

“Will and Margot are absolutely just friends, that is all.”

Two years after the pictures went viral, Robbie clarified in a Marie Claire interview that she would never date an actor due to the public scrutiny that comes with it.

