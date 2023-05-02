"Demand her to be expelled": UW Madison racist video sparks outrage as Audrey Godlewski petition garners 4,000 plus signatures 

A racist video featuring a student from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Audrey Godlewski is doing the rounds on the internet. In the clip, the student is heard using racial slurs and "threatening the black community."

Several social media users have expressed their displeasure with regard to the clip, and a netizen even shared the video and mentioned that students at the university "demand her to be expelled."

Trigger Warning: This article contains videos with racism, mentions of racial slurs, and strong language. Readers' discretion is advised.

"We need to set an example" - Change.org petition demands Audrey Godlewski's expulsion

Soon after the clip went viral, students filed a petition against Audrey Godlewski, who is pursuing a career in healthcare, on change.org and demanded her expulsion. At the time of this writing, the petition has managed to get 4,456 signatures and aims to garner 5,000 signatures.

The petition read:

"At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a student by the name of Audrey Godlewski was recorded spewing racial slurs, threatening the black community, and stating her intentions of wanting to make black individuals pick cotton, dry up and die."

It was further mentioned in the petition that students at the university refuse to "stand for this nor condone this behavior" and wish to stand up for what is right.

The petition concluded:

"We need to set an example for future students to come and for the students who have done the same, but have not been caught."

UW-Madison issued a statement regarding Audrey Godlewski's video

After massive outrage against the video of Audrey, UW-Madison released a statement on its official website and mentioned that they were aware of the clip that had been doing the rounds online.

The statement read:

"The university is aware of a video recently posted to social media that contains deeply harmful and offensive racist slurs and references. The Dean of the Students Office is gathering additional information, collecting bias reports and offering support to affected students and employees."

Other than this, the statement mentioned that content posted by students and employees on private social media accounts is not subject to regulation by the university. The institution mentioned that it cannot take action against posts that are not unlawful. However, they stated that racial slurs do not represent or reflect UW-Madison's values.

Social media users agitated after UW-Madison did not take any action against Audrey Godlewski

Several internet users were furious after the university released a statement in which they said that they could not regulate content posted on students' private social media accounts. Soon after, social media users began reacting to the same and wished for action to be taken against Audrey.

dula-peep @Imstillwinning What action is going to be taken against Audrey Godlewski??? What action is going to be taken against Audrey Godlewski???

Meanwhile, UW- Madison's African, Hispanic, Asian, and Native American Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students (AHANA-MAPS) shared an Instagram post in response to the racist video against black people.

In the post, they said that it is disturbing and saddening to know that there are current healthcare workers who share "overly dangerous and racist views about black human beings."

The university's Dean of Student Office is reportedly collecting additional information and bias reports, and more details on the matter are awaited.

