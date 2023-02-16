“Demonic, twisted, sick b*****d”: Sam Smith Heckler screams at singer in viral video post Grammys controversy 

A video of Sam Smith being heckled by an elderly woman on the streets of New York recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman can be heard yelling:
“You belong in hell! Sam Smith belongs in hell. You demonic, twisted, sick b*****d! Leave the kids alone, you sick f***er! Sam Smith is a p*dophile! Put him in the cage, you sick mother****er!”
As the women continued to scream, the singer could be seen moving away from the scene without responding to the verbal attack.
The disturbing situation comes after Smith landed in the middle of a controversy following their performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.
While the musician, along with Kim Petras, bagged the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit number Unholy, the duo was accused of delivering a “satanic” act on the same track.
During the performance, Smith and Petras wore an all-red ensemble and sang on a relatively dark stage adorned with fire and red lights. While Petras performed inside a cage alongside background dancers wearing devil costumes, Smith wore a red hat with devil horns.
Following the performance, some social media users compared the gig to “witchcraft” and said Smith attempted to promote Satanism through their act. Some people also criticized them for consistently name-dropping “Balenciaga” as part of the song’s lyrics despite the brand’s recent child abuse scandal.
However, others came to Smith’s defense saying that the song Unholy is about condemning cheating and adultery and not related to Satanism. Despite the ongoing criticism, Smith was seen wearing a similar hat with devil horns during his BRIT Awards 2023 performance:
Amid the ongoing controversy, the latest heckling attack on Sam Smith likely came in response to the backlash surrounding his Grammy performance.
Netizens reacts to Sam Smith being heckled on streets
Sam Smith was recently heckled by an elderly woman while taking a stroll in what appeared to be a park in New York. The woman dubbed the singer as “demonic, twisted and sick” and yelled several other insulting words towards them.
As the video of the encounter went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the woman for verbally attacking Smith:
While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Smith will address the incident and respond to the hate in the days to come.
According to Page Six, Sam Smith traveled to New York after the BRIT Awards to attend New York Fashion Week. The singer was photographed sitting in the front row during Christian Cowan’s runway show on Tuesday.
The Grammy Award winner donned a red jumpsuit under a sparkling silver coat along with matching gloves and platform heels. Smith’s support of Cowan comes after the duo were spotted together ahead of the former’s SNL performance in January.
They were also photographed together with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in December.