“Demonic, twisted, sick b*****d”: Sam Smith Heckler screams at singer in viral video post Grammys controversy 

A video of Sam Smith being heckled by an elderly woman on the streets of New York recently went viral on social media. In the clip, the woman can be heard yelling:

“You belong in hell! Sam Smith belongs in hell. You demonic, twisted, sick b*****d! Leave the kids alone, you sick f***er! Sam Smith is a p*dophile! Put him in the cage, you sick mother****er!”

As the women continued to scream, the singer could be seen moving away from the scene without responding to the verbal attack.

The disturbing situation comes after Smith landed in the middle of a controversy following their performance at the 65th Grammy Awards.

While the musician, along with Kim Petras, bagged the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit number Unholy, the duo was accused of delivering a “satanic” act on the same track.

During the performance, Smith and Petras wore an all-red ensemble and sang on a relatively dark stage adorned with fire and red lights. While Petras performed inside a cage alongside background dancers wearing devil costumes, Smith wore a red hat with devil horns.

Following the performance, some social media users compared the gig to “witchcraft” and said Smith attempted to promote Satanism through their act. Some people also criticized them for consistently name-dropping “Balenciaga” as part of the song’s lyrics despite the brand’s recent child abuse scandal.

However, others came to Smith’s defense saying that the song Unholy is about condemning cheating and adultery and not related to Satanism. Despite the ongoing criticism, Smith was seen wearing a similar hat with devil horns during his BRIT Awards 2023 performance:

Amid the ongoing controversy, the latest heckling attack on Sam Smith likely came in response to the backlash surrounding his Grammy performance.

Netizens reacts to Sam Smith being heckled on streets

Netizens called out elderly woman for insulting Sam Smith on the streets (Image via Getty Images)

Sam Smith was recently heckled by an elderly woman while taking a stroll in what appeared to be a park in New York. The woman dubbed the singer as “demonic, twisted and sick” and yelled several other insulting words towards them.

As the video of the encounter went viral online, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the woman for verbally attacking Smith:

Alexandra Halaby🏳️‍⚧️ @iskandrah @PopBase If anyone is demonic I'm going with that husky-throated thing yelling @PopBase If anyone is demonic I'm going with that husky-throated thing yelling

JAYA ✨️ @thegyaljaya @ImMeme0 Heckling Sam smith bc they put on a costume to perform a artistic song really got u that heated? All this energy towards Sam smith but none for the real ped0philes at those churches. You wanna heckle at somebody why not go to the source? Sam laughed at u and walked to the bank @ImMeme0 Heckling Sam smith bc they put on a costume to perform a artistic song really got u that heated? All this energy towards Sam smith but none for the real ped0philes at those churches. You wanna heckle at somebody why not go to the source? Sam laughed at u and walked to the bank

Dave @DavidMackayy @PopBase Let’s be real - you might not like someone but this is too far @PopBase Let’s be real - you might not like someone but this is too far

❄️🧊𝓑𝓻𝓻𝓻🧊❄️ @Y2NO444 @PopBase We as a society need to make those hateful elderly ppl uncomfortable again. Hate has no place in our modern society @PopBase We as a society need to make those hateful elderly ppl uncomfortable again. Hate has no place in our modern society

lucas @luccasvevo

i love that sam is bothering you all that means they’re doing it right @ViralNewsNYC the performance wasn’t even that demonic lmao y’all need to chill outi love that sam is bothering you all that means they’re doing it right @ViralNewsNYC the performance wasn’t even that demonic lmao y’all need to chill out i love that sam is bothering you all that means they’re doing it right 😘 https://t.co/DEN3EMnYJu

Sandy Smith @SandySmith1974 @ImMeme0 Why are pathetic bigots always so ugly? Imagine sounding or looking like her and choosing to draw attention to yourself @ImMeme0 Why are pathetic bigots always so ugly? Imagine sounding or looking like her and choosing to draw attention to yourself

dannyboy @altytop @ImMeme0 Nuts. Losing it over a pop star and a set of horns. Bet y’all love Halloween though @ImMeme0 Nuts. Losing it over a pop star and a set of horns. Bet y’all love Halloween though

Nefilian7x @Phill59316885 @ImMeme0 Wow, rude . She could be arrested for bismerching his character like that x @ImMeme0 Wow, rude . She could be arrested for bismerching his character like that x

Donal O'Byrne 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ @donalobyrne @ImMeme0 That could end up being costly for that woman. She'd find it hard hard to defend a defamation case against her. I'm not proud she sounds Irish! @ImMeme0 That could end up being costly for that woman. She'd find it hard hard to defend a defamation case against her. I'm not proud she sounds Irish!

While reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Smith will address the incident and respond to the hate in the days to come.

According to Page Six, Sam Smith traveled to New York after the BRIT Awards to attend New York Fashion Week. The singer was photographed sitting in the front row during Christian Cowan’s runway show on Tuesday.

The Grammy Award winner donned a red jumpsuit under a sparkling silver coat along with matching gloves and platform heels. Smith’s support of Cowan comes after the duo were spotted together ahead of the former’s SNL performance in January.

They were also photographed together with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in December.

