Has Dwayne Johnson presented a Grammy Award ever?

Dwayne Johnson has never presented a Grammy Award before, and he will do so for the first time at GRAMMY 2023.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. The best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, will be accoladed in the much-awaited event.

American singer/songwriter/dancer Beyoncé has received the most nominations with nine, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. With a career total of 88 nominations, Beyoncé tied with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

South African comedian Trevor Noah will return as the host for the third time. He even hosted the previous two editions of the ceremony. The nominations were announced on November 15, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson shared his excitement to present the GRAMMY on Twitter

On February 1st, the official GRAMMY Twitter handle shared the news on the platform, with the caption:

✨ @TheRock will take the stage at 2023 #GRAMMYs to present the most prestigious award in music! 🎶 Join us this Sunday Feb. 5th at 5pm PT/ 8pm ET [email protected] : http://grm.my/40l2QD5"

After the announcement, Dwayne Johnson went on Twitter and retweeted an image posted by the GRAMMY page with the caption:

"An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music. What a stage. What a night. What a celebration of music and amazing performances! Join us THIS SUN! *breakin’ out the tequila early 😉🥃 @CBS @RecordingAcad #GRAMMYS"

Johnson will be one of the eight main presenters for the main ceremony. The other seven include Jill Biden, James Corden, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, and Shania Twain.

The presenters for the premiere ceremony will be Randy Rainbow, Babyface (host), Domi and JD Beck, Myles Frost, Arturo O'Farrill, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jimmy Jam, Judy Collins, and Amanda Gorman.

Johnson has not been an alien to the music industry since he sang "You're Welcome," a popular song that was part of the soundtrack for Moana. His rap in "Face Off" by Tech N9ne memorably went viral a couple of years ago. He even appeared in "It Doesn't Matter" by Wyclef Jean.

Dwayne Johnson : career and filmography

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson started his career in WWE during the late 90s and early 2000s. He soon transitioned to acting after debuting in The Mummy Returns. In 2002, he played his first lead role in the action fantasy film The Scorpion King.

There has been no turning back since then, and Johnson has since appeared in The Game Plan, Race to Witch Mountain, Tooth Fairy, and Jungle Cruise, as well as the action-adventure films Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Hercules, Skyscraper, San Andreas and Rampage. He also featured in the action comedy films Get Smart, Central Intelligence, Baywatch, and Red Notice.

Johnson also stars in the Jumanji films, appearing in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumanji: The Next Level, and voices Bark Kent / Krypto / Superdog, Anubis, and Teth-Adam / Black Adam in the animated film DC League of Super-Pets, before starring as the latter in the live-action superhero film Black Adam.

The autobiographical sitcom Young Rock is based on his life. His films have grossed over $3.5 billion in North America and over $10.5 billion worldwide, making him one of the world's highest-grossing and highest-paid actors.

The 65th annual GRAMMY Awards will be telecast live on CBS on Sunday (February 5) from 8 pm - 11:30 pm EST. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.

Poll : 0 votes