Denton Police Department: Officers under investigation over viral TikTok video

The Denton Police Department has initiated a probe into the actions of its officers during an incident that occurred on April 7, which has now gained traction on social media. The fiasco happened at a residential building on S. 4th Street when the officers went over to sort out a dispute between the landlord and tenant.

At the scene, the owner and the residents were engaged in a heated verbal spat, where Christopher Morgan, an ally of the owner, threatened and assaulted one of the residents.

The incident was recorded on video by a bystander, and it soon went viral on social media. However, the shocking part of the video, which grabbed all the eyeballs, was that Morgan punched the glass screen door more than three times in front of the Denton Police Department officers, and the officers let Morgan leave the scene without any charges.

While most people in the video can be seen pacifying Morgan, the incident has raised concerns about the Denton Police Department officials, who chose to let Morgan walk free.

Speaking about the same, Denton Police Department Chief George Bacorn has ordered an investigation to scrutinize the response of its officers and their handling of the situation. The chief said:

“Morgan was not arrested at that time due to his highly agitated state and the officers intent to deescalate the situation.”

The incident, which has generated considerable attention online, has prompted the police department to take action and review the conduct of its personnel.

Denton Police Department has now issued an arrest warrant against Morgan

In the 2-minute video, Morgan, who can be seen wearing a Chosen Sons Motorcycle Club vest, smashes the glass door, and just then, the woman he was arguing with requests the officials to arrest him. The officials, however, allowed the man to walk free, although he assaulted and threatened the resident.

The incident did not seem to sit too well with social media users, as many then raised concerns about the Denton Police and how they claimed not to arrest the violator only because he was agitated.

Soon after the incident, officers took the residents to the District Court Commissioner and obtained a peace order against Morgan for his actions. At the moment, the police have charged Morgan with second-degree assault and have also pressed charges for the destruction of the property.

Furthermore, senior officials at the Denton Police Department are also scrutinizing the situation and investigating the matter, as many have questioned the police officers who decided not to arrest the violator.

