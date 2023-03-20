Andrew Tate-Taliban history explored as Public Relations Department invites Tate brothers to become ‘Afghan citizens’

British influencer Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan, recently received an offer for Afghani citizenship from the Taliban’s official Twitter account.

A tweet by the Taliban’s Public Relations Department claimed that they are open to “welcome” the Tate brothers. It also said that the government will provide them with “masculine passports.” This will not only make them Afghan citizens, but also help them with protection against “kidnapping.”

The post, which was posted on March 18, 2023, stated:

However, this isn't the first time that Andrew Tate and the Taliban's connections have come to light. In January 2023, after Tate's arrest, a former beauty queen had claimed that the Taliban "are concerned about the brothers."

The woman, Sameera Khan, tweeted and claimed that she had discussed Andrew’s arrest with the Taliban. She said that they wanted to know if he was free and out of jail. Khan also claimed that the head of the hard-line Islamic terror organization was concerned about the British-American media personality.

The former professional kickboxer was arrested on December 29, 2022, along with his brother in Romania, on charges of human trafficking.

The Taliban offer Andrew Tate and his brother citizenship and protection against “Matrix” affiliated nations

Tate and his brother have been in a Romanian prison for nearly three months and they are being offered citizenship by the Taliban along with an Afghan passport. The Public Relations Department of the Taliban also promised Andrew and Tristan protection against "Matrix" affiliated nations.

As mentioned earlier, this is not the first time the Taliban has expressed their concern over the arrest of the Tate brothers. In January 2023, Sameera Khan, who claims to be an “anti-woke journalist,” claimed that she was hosting a Twitter Space with the Taliban. The Space was allegedly created for the discussion about Andrew Tate’s arrest.

In a tweet, she used #TopG, a nickname given to Tate by his fans, and wrote:

samirah @SameeraKhan We are hosting a Twitter space with the Afghan Taliban to discuss the detainment of Andrew Tate.



They are worried about Andrew Tate and they are asking us if he’s free yet.



Sameera also claimed:

“Westerners need Andrew Tate because they are oppressed by feminists.”

The Taliban connection has also become important, as in November 2021, Andrew Tate claimed in a YouTube video that he had converted to Islam. The video has over a million views.

Sameera Khan also made several tweets where she claimed that Taliban leaders praised the Tate brothers. She said that they were curious to know more about the case and Andrew and Tristan's arrest in Romania.

However, many of the tweets were flagged by infuriated netizens, and were deleted from the platform. Neither of the Tate brothers have responded to the offer made by the Taliban or Sameera Khan.

