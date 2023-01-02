Fact Check: Is the Andrew Tate "trolling interviewer after getting released from jail" video real?

After Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested in Romania on charges of human trafficking and r*pe, a YouTuber uploaded a video of the social media personality and former professional kickboxer, which soon became a sensation on social media. The title of the video read:

“Andrew Tate TROLLS Interviewer After Getting Released From Jail”

The video shows Andrew Tate offering the reporters some vodka in exchange for doing an interview. However, the journalists refused the drunks. In the video, the Tate brothers are heard saying:

“You want us to talk, you must drink with us. It’s Romania.”

Additionally, when the reporter refused to drink with the brothers, they walked away, saying something in a foreign language.

The video, which was uploaded by a user called “Braso,” was made public on December 31, 2022. The video's title claims that this was an interview with the social media personality after he was released from jail. However, the fact that the brothers are still in jail rules out the possibility that this is a recent video.

Many such older videos have been floating on social media. Hence, the claim that the video is recent is not true. Nonetheless, the video has received more than 785,000 views in just two days.

A similar video was uploaded by another user in November, proving that the video uploaded on YouTube is not recent. (Image via TikTok)

When was the viral Andrew Tate video shot? More details about the video being recent debunked

Since the video shared had a misleading title, it made many people believe that the video was recent. However, once you click the “Show More” button in the description, you can see text written that clarifies that the video was from April. The description box says:

“This is some hilarious footage from Andrew's arrest back in April, super hilarious.”

YouTuber clarified in the description box that the video was recorded in the month of April. (Image via YouTube)

This clearly means that the video is not recent, and as per the video’s description, the video could be from April. However, upon searching the internet and social media, no records of Andrew Tate’s arrest in April were found. Hence, the facts mentioned in the video that the incident was filmed after Andrew's release are untrue and misleading.

Although it is still unclear when the video was captured, the footage was recorded much before the Romanian Police detained him for 30 days in December 2022.

Romanian police to hold influencer Andrew Tate for 30 days

Andrew and Tristan Tate escorted by police officers in Romania (Image via Octav Ganea/Reuters)

Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested, as the authorities suspected that the two Romanian men ran “an organized crime group.” Later, the two were detained by the court in Bucharest. Speaking about the allegations, Tate’s lawyer, Eugen Vidineac, said:

"We are not at a stage where guilt or innocence is proven, for now, we only discuss the preventive measure.”

Andrew Tate @Cobratate God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win.

Inshallah



Inshallah God is on our side, so the Matrix will not win.Inshallah

Furthermore, prosecutors claimed that the Tate brothers have been under investigation for criminal offenses since April 2022. Prosecutors also stated that they had found six women who had been s*xually exploited by the suspects, Andrew Tate and his brother.

