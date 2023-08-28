Design Down Under release date, air time and plot

Magnolia Network will release its captivating home transformation series Design Down Under on August 30, 2023. Fans can watch the documentary-style reality series based around the Australian couple Georgia Ezra and Rich Morris on Discovery+ and Max on the same day.

The trailer released on YouTube on August 17, 2023, promises unique and creative insights into architecture and design. While Georgia is the creative head of the team, her husband, Richie, will execute her vivid images and plans.

The two together form what they call the dream team, running their construction and design business in the city of Melbourne, Australia. The couple revealed in the video that often their biggest challenge is balancing work and family life.

Design Down Under will challenge the creative skills of Georgia and Richie

Design Down Under features the dynamic duo of Georgia Ezra and Richie Morris, an interior architect and design and construction business owner, respectively. Based in Melbourne, Australia, the couple combines their skills and passion to create modern, bespoke spaces that cater to their clients' tastes and preferences.

The show's teaser provides insights into Georgia and Richie's design philosophy. Georgia emphasizes the importance of texture, pattern, and depth in her designs, with tiles playing a pivotal role in enhancing the aesthetic of each space. Richie adds a layer of challenge and excitement by incorporating unique and unconventional materials, working to implement his wife’s designs and ideas.

The duo's combined strengths provide their clients with the best design and architecture solutions centered around aesthetics, sustainability, and uniqueness. The show will also obviously give a detailed glance into their personal lives.

Juggling the demands of their thriving business with the responsibilities of raising a family of four, the couple demonstrates how they balance their roles as creative partners and life partners.

Design Down Under joins the expanding lineup of shows on Magnolia Network, founded by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The network continues to offer captivating content centered around home improvement, design, and lifestyle. The network’s catalog makes the show a seamless fit within its roster.

Fans can catch the premiere on August 30 at 9/8c on Magnolia Network. For those who prefer streaming, episodes will also be available on Max and Discovery+ on the same day as the television broadcast.