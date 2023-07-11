On Saturday, July 8, 44-year-old Antonio Monroe allegedly strangled 10-year-old Destiny Huggins to death in Rockford, Illinois. Monroe, a convicted s*xual predator, reportedly abducted Destiny Huggins and her six-year-old sister from outside their house, before strangling both of them.

While the six-year-old managed to escape, Huggins was found unresponsive by a civilian. The 10-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Trigger warning: This article concerns the murder of a child, the reader's discretion is advised

Samantha Escobar @EscobarSammi



Kids should still be able to be kids & play outside



PRINCESS DESTINY HUGGINS This hits home, because it’s blocks from childhood home. The home where my sisters, neighbors & I use to all play together! Walking to each others’ home.Kids should still be able to be kids & play outsidePRINCESS DESTINY HUGGINS gofund.me/667ce020 This hits home, because it’s blocks from childhood home. The home where my sisters, neighbors & I use to all play together! Walking to each others’ home. 😭Kids should still be able to be kids & play outside 💔PRINCESS DESTINY HUGGINS gofund.me/667ce020

In the wake of the shocking incident, Destiny Huggins' family started a GoFundMe page to aid her family through the ordeal. According to the initiative, the money will be used for various expenses related to the child's funeral. The page, which has a goal of $15,000, has raised over $10,000 already.

Destiny Huggins' murder: Rockford Police Chief urges parents to keep an eye on their children

According to Kansas City news, Destiny Huggins and her six-year-old sister were playing near their home on Saturday morning. Investigators reported that Antonio Monroe approached the two girls and struck up a conversation.

Subsequently, he took the two girls to a remote area, where he attempted to strangle both of them. Officials have not explained how the six-year-old managed to escape from Monroe.

At noon on Saturday, Huggins' younger sister returned home and informed her mother of the attack. Shortly after, authorities tracked down Monroe, who was detained after attempting to briefly evade arrest.

Fox reported that the suspect was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and strangulation, and two counts of kidnapping.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara condemned the suspect's actions in an official press release.

“This is truly a real life nightmare and honestly probably worse than any nightmare or situation I can think of on my own," Mayor McNamara said.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd discussed the case with reporters.

“My stomach has been in a knot. I met with the mom yesterday. My deepest condolences to that family. No one ever wants to get a knock on the door, hear from the police, that their child has been murdered, especially an innocent child,” she said.

Redd added that from now, she hopes that parents keep an eye on their children when they play outside. Redd said that when she was young, she would play outside unsupervised. However, she claimed that in many ways, Rockford had become more dangerous for young people.

"We’re not living in a time where you just leave your kids outside playing and no one to watch over them. Kids aren’t doing anything wrong, but unfortunately there’s individuals out there that will cause harm to them," she added.

Officials have noted that Antonio Monroe was a resident of Blue Island, a Chicago suburb. Authorities have not disclosed why he was in Rockford during the time of the two abductions. There is no indication that he knew the victims beforehand.

Poll : 0 votes