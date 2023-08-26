"DEWs are also used to manipulate weather": Jumpsmart Maui project conspiracy theory surfaces in wake of Hawaii wildfires 

Conspiracy theories that the Maui wildfire was the government's diabolical bid to jumpstart a smart city have only festered and grown on social media since internet sleuths began speculating. The wildfires that erupted August 8, have killed more than 100 people and decimated 2700 structures in the historic town of Lahaina.

As people try to rebuild their lives, social media continued to be rife with claims that the fires were started by Direct Energy Weapons. From Maui smart city conspiracy theory to all things blue being spared in the fire has been thrown out into the wide web to stir up claims of the government's insidious plan to capitalize out of a tragedy.

As people continued to speculate, a new theory surfaced in the wake of the wildfire that alleged the government used direct energy weapons to destroy the city for their "Jumpsmart Maui project."

The theory was posted by Twitter user, Wall Street Apes, who cited a claim from a video on YouTube that showed a person identified as pastor JD. In the video, JD explained that the claim of DEW held merit. The individual who appeared to be standing at a podium alleged to have irrefutable proof of the use of DEW in the tragedy since Maui was one of two sites in the US that were known to experiment with the technology.

The individual in the video claimed that this was no mere coincidence. He further stated that the reason the weapons were used was for a “new smart grid in Hawaii dubbed the quote, Jump Smart Maui Project.” JD pastor said:

“Did you know that there are two sites in the U.S. that have these Directed Energy Weapons? One is Nevada and the other is Maui. Let's start with this directed energy Air Force Maui optical and supercomputing AMOS site located on the island of Maui.”

He then went on to create a tenuous conjunction between wildfire and DEW by simply stating:

“‌Question, why Maui? Answer, It's a new smart grid in Hawaii dubbed the quote, Jump Smart Maui Project.”

Internet's Jumpsmart Maui project conspiracy theory explored

Pastor JD’s claims in the YouTube video have now been reshared on social media, with a string of netizens commenting on the footage to establish their conspiracy theory

A Twitter user took to the internet to use the alleged "DEW Jumpsmart" claim to "solidify" a conspiracy that the weapons are also used to manipulate the weather. The user explained that the unseemly change in weather can be attributed to DEW as most cities are witnessing rare hurricanes while other parts have suffered devastating wildfires.

The user seemingly alluded that climate change was a product of DEW and was not a natural disaster amplified by human carelessness.

Meanwhile, a netizen, John Stegkemper noted that the conjecture was spot on as a Maui smart city summit was planned for September 2023, just in time for them to start rebuilding an AI-operated island. Several others chimed in with their agreement over the seemingly baseless theory.

It should be noted that AP has thwarted the claims. While citing documents and research material, AP accurately reported that the smart city summit was scheduled for September 25, 2023, to discuss how Hawaii can implement emerging technologies to further development in the state. There was no discussion about transforming the city into an AI-controlled island.

In addition, pastor JD’s claims of the use of DEWs for the JumpSmart project lacked context. The JumpSmartMaui project was not in any way associated with DEW’s. The Jumpsmart Maui project was launched in 2011 to realize Hawaii’s goal of obtaining 40% of electric generation through renewable energy by 2030. The project came to a successful conclusion in 2017 after it helped set up electric vehicle charging station infrastructure and smart-grid EV technology on the island of Hawaii.

As people continue to conspire on the cause of the wildfires, multiple officials have said on record that Directed energy weapons didn't cause the wildfires in Hawaii. While the cause is still under investigation, the National Weather Service has warned that issues such as dry vegetation and gusting winds could ignite fires.

It should also be noted that Hawaii was not the only state to be devastated by a wildfire. In recent weeks, horrifying wildfires have spread in Greece, Italy, Spain, Tunisia, Canada, Portugal and Algeria.