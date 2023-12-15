Did Andre Braugher smoke? Brooklyn Nine-Nine star's cause of death revealed days after tragic passing

Actor Andre Braugher, best known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the age of 61. At the time of his death, his family had stated that he passed away due to a recent illness, but hadn't clarified what it was. However, according to a People Magazine report published on December 14, 2023, Braugher's representative confirmed that he died due to lung cancer.

While it is unclear as to when exactly he was diagnosed with the disease, it is known that Andre Braugher was a smoker. However, the New York Times reported that the actor quit smoking and drinking in 2014.

It is worth noting that according to institutes like the National Cancer Institute, people who have smoked at some point in their lives, have a higher risk of cancer, than people who have never smoked.

The actor was most popularly known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in Homicide: Life on the Streets and as Captain Raymond Holt in Brooklyn Nine-Nine. He started his career in 1988, he won many awards like the Emmys, Primetime Awards, and even the Golden Globe Awards.

Andre Braugher passed away due to lung cancer: More about the actor revealed as he passed away on December 11

Andre Braugher was regarded as one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and stars and fans alike were shocked to hear the news of the star's death. They poured in tributes for him from across the globe as they remembered the Thief actor for his iconic roles.

While his family has yet to speak about his death, the actor's representatives confirmed that he passed away due to complications of lung cancer. However, the representatives shared no additional information regarding his disease. It is worth noting that Andre Braugher's fans wanted to know if he had been suffering from the disease for a very long time.

Born in July 1962, Andre Braugher started his career in the movies through production as he started working in 1988 in theatres. Apart from being popular for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Homicide, he was also seen in other movies and TV series. These included Glory, Primal Fear, City of Angels, Frequency, She Said, and even The Gambler.

Andre Braugher was the youngest of four siblings and was raised in Chicago, Illinois. He, along with his siblings, attended St. Ignatius College Prep and then completed his graduation from Standford University. The actor graduated with a degree in engineering, but due to his interest in acting, he pursued a degree in Drama from the Juilliard School’s Drama Division.

Andre Braugher got married to his wife Ami Brabson in 1991 after they met on the set of Homicide: Life on the Street. The couple has three sons together, Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley. As mentioned earlier, the family has not revealed much about Andre’s passing away. However, the representatives have claimed that the family is devastated after the death of the actor.

Following the talented actor's death, he is now being remembered by his colleagues and co-stars. They have taken to social media to discuss his warmth, hard work, talent, and kindness. Social media users are also pouring in their tributes for the deceased actor, as many are left shocked after hearing the news of his death.