Did Angus Cloud die of an accidental overdose? Euphoria star's mother denies claims of death by suicide

Late American actor Angus Cloud's mother has cleared the air about speculations surrounding his death. On August 5, the deceased 25-year-old's mother, Lisa Cloud, took to her Facebook handle to post a lengthy message, asserting that he did not "intend to end his life."

Angus Cloud passed away on July 31 at his home in Oakland, California. In the initial family statement, it was revealed that the actor “intensely struggled" with the loss of his father, who was buried last week.

Now, Lisa shared that although her son was in "deep grief" about his father's death, his last day was a joyful one.

"He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."

Lisa added that they hugged each other and expressed how much they loved each other, the night before his death, before adding "he would see me in the morning."

"I don't know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project's, fell asleep and didn't wake up."

Angus Cloud's mother isn't ruling out accidental overdose as his cause of death

In the same Facebook post, Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa, noted that she is still not overruling the possibility of his death via accidental overdose, but added that he did not intend to end his life.

"We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it's abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world."

Lisa noted that Angus' struggles were real, and he gave and received love and support from his "tribe."

"His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love."

She then spoke about Cloud's head injury that he suffered 10 years ago which "miraculously didn't result in death." Lisa said that her son was given "10 bonus years" that he filled with "creativity and love."

Lisa then noted that despite what social media posts suggest, Cloud did not intend to die. She then urged people to make random acts of kindness to honor his memory.

Angus Cloud was best known for playing the role of drug dealer Fezco in Sam Levinson's HBO drama series, Euphoria. He starred alongside Zendaya, Hunter Schaffer, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, etc.

Cloud had never acted before being cast in Euphoria. He was strolling down the streets of New York when Eléonore Hendricks, a casting agent, spotted him. Initially, Cloud was resistant and suspected it to be a prank but then, met with director Jennifer Venditti and series creator Sam Levinson. He was eventually cast alongside Zendaya in the first two seasons of the series.

As of writing, authorities are still investigating the cause of his death.