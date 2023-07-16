How old was Denise Russo when she died? Cause of death revealed as an accidental overdose

The cause of death of American actress Denise Russo, best known for appearing in the VH-1 reality series The X-Life, has been revealed. According to the coroner's report obtained by media outlet People Magazine from the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, Russo died of an accidental overdose of “toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine.”

Russo, who was 44 at the time of her death, died on March 5 at a friend's house in San Diego after her unresponsive body was found with drug paraphernalia on the floor of the scene.

According to the medical examiner's office, first responders arrived at the scene after 911 was called and there were "aggressive attempts at resuscitation." However, Denise Russo was later pronounced dead.

Russo rose to fame by appearing in VH-1's X-Life in 2011, which follows the journey of three athletes from the extreme sports business. She appeared on the show as the partner of skater Pierre Luc Gagnon, alongside Jeremy "Twitch" Stenberg and Cory "Nasty" Nastazio.

Although the duo broke up after one season, they shared an 8-year-old son, Leo Wolf.

Denise Russo has been described as a "loving" and "loyal person" by her friend

Denise Russo's friend Susie Stenberg, who also appeared on the X-Life, shared in March 2023 that towards the end of her life, the now-deceased did not have a home and was living in her car.

Prior to her death, Denise, who has been described as "the most loving and loyal person" by Susie, reportedly contacted the latter and told her that she loved her.

On The X-Life, Susie appeared as the wife of motocross driver Jeremy 'Twitch' Stenberg.

Prior to her death, she participated in a search for a cover girl for Inked Magazine. She came in sixth place. During the contest interview, she talked about her son and said that she would use the $25,000 big prize to get back in touch with him.

"I would use the money to build a foundation to reconnect with my son. I went through a grueling custody battle and I am still recovering. The money would help bring the stability in life to reunite us."

She also spoke about her son, Leo, and the bond she shares with him.

"I love being a mom! I have an 8-year-old beautiful son named Leo Wolf, boys rule btw, and he's the light of my life. We wrestle, I do my Russian wrestler accent and body slam little mouse on the bed. Leo made life better, and being his momma is a gift."

As of writing, Denise Russo's former partner, Pierre Luc Gagnon, has not responded to her cause of death. The reality television star, who also appeared in Access Code (1984) and America's Court with Judge Ross (2010), is survived by her son.