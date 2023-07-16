How did Denise Russo die? The X Life alum’s cause of death revealed

The X Life, an American reality show, aired on Vh1 in 2011. The show followed the lives of very successful action sports stars. One of the sports personalities who appeared on the show, Denise Russo, passed away on March 5, 2023, at the age of 44.

The reality star’s cause of death was recently revealed to be an accidental overdose, as reported by People Magazine.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office in San Diego, The X Life cast member accidentally died from the "toxic effects of fentanyl and methamphetamine." The press release further stated that Denise was found unresponsive on the floor while at a friend’s house in San Diego.

Denise Ruso, The X Life alum, passed away due to an accidental overdose

The news of Denise Russo's death broke days after she passed away in March 2023; however, the cause of death was recently revealed. The reality star passed away due to an accidental overdose of Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

Accidental drug overdose is also known as unintentional drug poisoning and can be fatal if a drug is taken accidentally, too much of it is taken accidentally, the wrong is given or taken in error, or an accident occurs in the use of drugs in medical and surgical procedures, as described by the National Institute of Drug Abuse.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in San Diego reported:

"911 was called and first responders arrived to the location. Despite aggressive attempts at resuscitation, her death was pronounced. Drug paraphernalia was located on scene."

When Denise Russo was on The X Life, she was dating professional skateboarder Pierre-Luc Gagnon. During the show, fans saw the former couple's problems play out in front of the camera, and by the end of the show, they decided to take a break.

However, soon after, they got back together and welcomed Leo Wold, their son, into the world. Before her death, she participated in a cover girl search for Inked Magazine, where she placed 6th. During the questionnaire for the contest, she opened up about her son and stated that she would use the grand prize of $25,000 to reconnect with him.

"I would use the money to build a foundation to reconnect with my son. I went through a grueling custody battle and I am still recovering. The money would help bring the stability in life to reunite us," The X Life alum stated at the time.

According to another former cast member of the Vh1 show, Susie Stenberg, Denise was homeless and living in a car at the time of her death. She had contacted Susie the previous evening to express her love and appreciation. The alum further called her "the moving, loving, and loyal person."

The X Life was on air for one season in 2011 and followed extreme athletes and their significant others as they navigated through their personal and professional lives. The show also featured Cory Nasty Naztazio and Nicole Panattoni, as well as Jeremy Sterberg and Susie Sterberg.

Episodes of the same are available to stream on Vh1.