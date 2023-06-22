“Pot kettle black”: Former reality star Kelly Osbourne’s rant about Prince Harry divides Twitter

Former reality star, Kelly Osbourne appeared on the I've Had It podcast hosted by Jennifer Welch and Angie "Pumps" Sullivan on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. During the podcast, Osbourne shared her candid thoughts on Prince Harry, and in one of the segments, she expressed her dislike towards the Duke of Sussex.

The segment called "Hit It or Had It," saw her being asked if she'd had it or would enjoy certain topics. During the same, she slammed the Prince and even went on to call him a "f*cking tw*t.”

She even mentioned Harry’s infamous 2005 costume when he dressed up as a Nazi soldier. While Harry has apologized for the same, Kelly said that wearing the costume was the "biggest mistake” of his life. During the podcast, she slammed him for the costume and noted that he was the prince of a whole county.

However, the podcast appearance left Twitter in a frenzy as fans took sides and defended either Kelly or the Duke. While some believed Kelly was in the wrong, others said that she was only speaking the truth. One person even went on to compare the two personalities and noting how they were both wrong, they said:

Fans react to Kelly Osbourne’s comments about Prince Harry

Kelly Osbourne made an appearance on the I've Had It podcast by Jennifer and Angie on Tuesday and opened up about how she dislikes Prince Harry. While the hosts and some listeners laughed at the insults Kelly spewed, there were people who weren't particularly happy with it.

As mentioned earlier, her comments left the internet divided and they took to Twitter to voice their opinions. Some even slammed the former DWTS contestant and said that she should be careful of what she says. Others claimed that Kelly's mother, Sharon Osbourne was 10 times worse than Prince Harry.

DejaHudson( Sussex squad)(H&M) @ChanteHudson4 It’s the audacity of this Pathetic wannabe 🤦🏾‍♀️ especially when your born and raise in a delusional family such as #KellyOsbourne you should wanna sit this one out but if I REMEMBER CORRECTLY wasn’t Kerry WHINING about her life couple years back 🤦🏾‍♀️you think she forgot? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It’s the audacity of this Pathetic wannabe 🤦🏾‍♀️ especially when your born and raise in a delusional family such as #KellyOsbourne you should wanna sit this one out but if I REMEMBER CORRECTLY wasn’t Kerry WHINING about her life couple years back 🤦🏾‍♀️you think she forgot? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jiB71n71E0

Jade Carrington @symphonyjade

Nepo baby, Kelly's, entire identity is based on her father's erstwhile status as a rockstar. She's desperate for relevance so she tries to attach her name to @PageSix @kellyosbourne is a jealous harpy who WISHES she was as beautiful as Prince Harry's wife.Nepo baby, Kelly's, entire identity is based on her father's erstwhile status as a rockstar. She's desperate for relevance so she tries to attach her name to #MeghanMarkle 's husband's name @PageSix @kellyosbourne is a jealous harpy who WISHES she was as beautiful as Prince Harry's wife.Nepo baby, Kelly's, entire identity is based on her father's erstwhile status as a rockstar. She's desperate for relevance so she tries to attach her name to #MeghanMarkle's husband's name https://t.co/7KryMrvcT0

Just Facts @ItBeFacts @Aized10

It’s really sad how many people exploit his name for attention.

Hypocrites. @Jackiedalle Kelly Osbourne was praised for opening up about her mental health and addiction issues but now slams Prince Harry?It’s really sad how many people exploit his name for attention.Hypocrites. @Aized10 @Jackiedalle Kelly Osbourne was praised for opening up about her mental health and addiction issues but now slams Prince Harry? It’s really sad how many people exploit his name for attention.Hypocrites. https://t.co/H0xr4EetrV

@BetterDays007 @BetterDays8050 @TribesBritannia The woman who thinks Latinos are in the US to clean toilets thinks that having the courage to go against the criminal tabloids and the abusive RF is whining. Racists and right-wingers must LOVE @KellyOsbourne @TribesBritannia The woman who thinks Latinos are in the US to clean toilets thinks that having the courage to go against the criminal tabloids and the abusive RF is whining. Racists and right-wingers must LOVE @KellyOsbourne.

However, Kelly Osbourne did receive support from several other fans who praised her for being honest. They said that she was just being honest as Prince Harry wasn't particularly liked by the people.

Gerseygal @MandyGerseygal 🪳 @PageSix Kelly Osbourne is just being honest...Nobody likes Harry... @PageSix Kelly Osbourne is just being honest...Nobody likes Harry...💰🪳💰

dootzie6 @dootzie61 @PageSix Kelly is saying what everyone else thinks, kudos to her for honesty! @PageSix Kelly is saying what everyone else thinks, kudos to her for honesty!

MegsArt @Arty_Megs @ThePerezHilton



They have become a one trick pony, which is a bit interesting to begin with, but soon looses its shine.



Get back to doing some of the great work like games for our veterans @ivehaditpodcast A little harsh but understand why she said it.They have become a one trick pony, which is a bit interesting to begin with, but soon looses its shine.Get back to doing some of the great work like games for our veterans @ThePerezHilton @ivehaditpodcast A little harsh but understand why she said it.They have become a one trick pony, which is a bit interesting to begin with, but soon looses its shine. Get back to doing some of the great work like games for our veterans

During the podcast, Kelly Osbourne stated that she thinks Prince Harry is a tw*t and added that he was "whining and complaining.” She stated that he thinks he’s the only one who’s ever had mental problems and a difficult life.

"‘My life was so hard,’ everybody’s f*cking life is hard. You were the prince of a g*dd*mn county who dressed up as a f*cking Nazi and now you’re trying to come back as the pope. S*ck it," The reality star added.

Prince Harry addressed the 2005 Halloween costume scandal during Netflix’s Harry & Meghan

The incident that Kelly Osbourne brought up during the podcast was previously addressed by the prince in Harry and Meghan’s docuseries on Netflix. During the show, he called his decision to dress up as a Nazi one of the biggest mistakes of his life and noted that he felt so ashamed afterward.

He added that after the incident, he spoke to the chief rabbi in London and stated that the conversation had a profound impact on him. The Prince of Sussex also went to Berlin to have a conversation with a Holocaust survivor. His 2005 Nazi costume, which he wore at the age of 20 included a red armband with a swastika.

"I could just have ignored it and gone on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learnt from that," Harry noted.

After being branded as “Harry the Nazi,” he issued a statement, apologizing for his actions. He stated that he was very sorry for possibly offending or embarrassing anyone and called it a poor choice of costume.

Episodes of Harry & Meghan are available to stream on Netflix.

