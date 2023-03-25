"Did Bart Simpson also testify?": Video of Florida rep. Will Robinson Jr reading fake names spark hilarious reactions online

Florida State Representative Will Robinson Jr. left the internet floored after reading made up names during a committee meeting. The monikers were silly and inappropriate, which ended up prompting an uproar during Monday's session. A video of the same has found its way on social media and has left netizens laughing uncontrollably.

According to the Insider Paper, the Republican representative read a list of opponents and supporters of a bill during a House civil justice subcommittee. It seems like the republican representative who represents Florida House District 71 was not listening attentively to what he was reading out loud.

During the meeting, Will Robinson Jr. read out loud- “Anita D*ck.” He briefly paused and looked towards the woman who sat next to him. She held her hands up to cover her mouth as she laughed at the name. Robinson continued- “Is an opponent. Waives in opposition.”

The government representative continued to read out loud as it seemed he was unaware of the s*xual connotations in the made up names:

“Holden Hiscock is also an opponent. Waives in his opposition.”

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ A Florida state representative reads “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” into the record A Florida state representative reads “Anita Dick” and “Holden Hiscock” into the record https://t.co/aMtpLQpot6

The video was uploaded on Twitter user @Phil_Lewis_’s account. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed nearly 4 million views with over 100K likes.

Netizens react to viral Will Robinson video

Internet users found the unexpected meeting moment hilarious. Despite the joke being childish, many found the clip funny. A few comments online read:

brandon @brandon_severs @Phil_Lewis_ this feels like a scene from veep @Phil_Lewis_ this feels like a scene from veep😭😭

Alicia Marie @AliciaMarieBODY @Phil_Lewis_ I admire Florida’s dedicated commitment to being a circus act no matter what @Phil_Lewis_ I admire Florida’s dedicated commitment to being a circus act no matter what https://t.co/Hs5QukzD4Z

Mo Abdalla 🔰 @inthemo_ment @Phil_Lewis_ this is by far one of the GOAT internet videos of all time hands down @Phil_Lewis_ this is by far one of the GOAT internet videos of all time hands down 😂

It seems as if Will Robinson Jr. also took his awkward moment lightly. Responding to the blunder, he told his 1929 followers:

“Committee does meet again next week! Anita and Holden, please stop by!”

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In 2021, unidentified pranksters made councilors call out crude and fake names at a school board meeting in Henrico County, VA. In a livestream video, board chair member Roscoe D. Cooper III could be read calling out dirty names as the public listened carefully while being unaware of the prank.

Cooper read out loud- “Phil McCracken,” “Ophelia McHawk,” “Eileen Dover,” “Don Keedik” and “Wayne Kerr.” He also read out Aaron Sorkin’s name, a famous screenwriter who does not live in Henrico County.

The livestream ended with Cooper and the crowd not recognizing the blunder.

