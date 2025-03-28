Did Bobby Sherman appear on Frasier? Former teen idol's cameo explored as he gets diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

As legendary singer and former teen idol Bobby Sherman faces a difficult health battle following his stage 4 cancer diagnosis, fans have been revisiting his legacy in the entertainment industry.

Ad

On March 26, 2025, Sherman's wife, Brigitte Sherman, took to her Facebook account and announced the health care of an American artist whose real name is Robert Cabot Sherman Jr.

In the post, she suggested that her husband has been diagnosed with cancer, though she did not reveal the type of cancer and thus requested privacy.

As a result, the California-born artist's role in Frasier, an American television sitcom, has been explored. Yes, he did play in the sitcom and appeared in a cameo as the final performance of his career.

Ad

Former teen idol Bobby Sherman's connection to Frasier explored amid cancer diagnosis:

Ad

As previously mentioned, Bobby Sherman's role in Frasier has been explored, as it marks his final on-screen appearance before retiring from his longstanding career.

The sitcom Frasier, which aired on September 16, 1993, and broadcast on NBC, had eleven seasons, with the final episode airing on May 13, 2004. The American actor Sherman made his cameo appearance in the fifth season, which aired from September 23, 1997, to May 19, 1998.

Little is known about the role, except that Bobby Sherman appeared as himself in the cameo and received widespread praise from the audience.

Ad

In addition to his role in Frasier, Sherman did many memorable roles. Sherman began his career in 1968 by debuting in a television sitcom as a guest in Honey West and The Monkees.

Later the same year, he appeared as Jeremy Bolt in Here Come the Brides, making him acclaimed and successful on television. Shortly after, Bobby Sherman started his music career, for which he is now widely famous.

Ad

The California-born artist released 10 albums and 100 songs, which helped elevate his teen idol status. Sherman's most notable hits include Little Woman, Easy Come, Easy Go, Julie, Do Ya Love Me, and La La La.

Bobby Sherman also continued his acting career and appeared as a guest in many renowned series and shows, including Bobby Conway on The Partridge Family, Emergency!, The Love Boat, Murder, Blacke's Magic, and Sanchez of Bel Air. He also appeared in films such as Get Crazy, He Is My Brother, and Old Faithful.

Ad

On Wednesday, March 26, 2025, Sherman's wife, Brigitte Sherman, revealed that the 81-year-old acclaimed singer and actor had faced a health scare.

The wife in the Facebook post suggested that Sherman would not be able to appear in any cameos further, while requesting privacy. Brigitte wrote —

"To all of Bobby Sherman's cherished fans, As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances. It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," Brigitte Sherman wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The announcement post was accompanied by a black-and-white photograph of Sherman alongside a colored image from his early years.

Over 17,000 users have shared the post, which features a picture with the message 'Your kindness means the world,' expressing gratitude for those keeping Sherman in their prayers.

As of now, no further updates on Bobby Sherman's health status have been provided.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback