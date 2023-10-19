"Did she credit Adonis?": Billie Eilish's back tattoo design sparks hilarious reactions online

Seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Billie Eilish recently triggered wild reactions from netizens after revealing the image of her new abstract tattoo in a series of photos on an Instagram post. She has a huge geometric tattoo all the way across her back.

It remains unknown when exactly Billie Eilish got inked or the exact meaning behind her tattoo. However, she did offer a sneak peek of the tattoo in another Instagram post published on September 20. Reportedly, the singer has three other tattoos which she has gone on record to say that the world will never see.

As soon as the image of the recent tattoo became viral, social media users had hilarious reactions to it. In this regard, an X user reacted under the comment section of @PopBase’s tweet on the same.

A netizen trolling Billie's tattoo. (Image via X/lSoldKenCrack)

Here, Adonis refers to rapper Drake's six-year-old son, who recently released his own single titled My Man Freestyle. However, Adonis actually refers to the mortal lover of the Greek goddess of beauty and love Aphrodite, who according to Greek mythology later achieved immortality.

“On a random Wednesday afternoon”: Billie Eilish’s new tattoo picture triggers wild reactions

On Wednesday, October 18, singer Billie Eilish posted a series of pictures on Instagram. Among them was a picture of her back tattoo, which seemed to be an abstract and geometric pattern. According to Page Six, the tattoo is a signature of tattoo artist Matias Milan, who often uses similar swirling designs.

Since the image surfaced on the internet, netizens had all kinds of unusual and hilarious reactions to it. Here are some of them:

So far, Eilish has not commented on the online reactions. Meanwhile, previously, the singer said on multiple occasions that she has three other tattoos which will remain concealed.

However, as per Page Six, one of them is the tattoo of a dragon that runs from her hip down her thighs, a glimpse of which was seen during the 2021 Met Gala and May 2021 cover shoot for British Vogue.

Likewise, she is also reported to have a hand tattoo of guardian angel fairies as a tribute to her childhood favorite book Fairyopolis, and a tattoo on her chest that shows her surname in a Gothic font, a glimpse of which appeared during a summer 2023 bikini shoot.

In the latest Instagram post, alongside the image of her tattoo, there were other pictures including that of an accessories store with bags displayed, followed by the lyrics of Drake’s latest song Another Late Night which mentions Billie Eilish’s name.

There was also an image of a motorcycle, with the rider’s face masked by a weird-looking helmet. In addition, there were also snaps of Halloween pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns, funky shoes, a dog sleeping on Eilish’s back, a clown, and a hat with the text “Girls c*m first” written on it.

The Bad Guy songstress also shared a reel showing off her new haircut and red dye. The latest photo dump by Billie Eilish was captioned with a scissors emoticon.

Now aged 21, Billie Eilish rose to fame in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes written and produced by her brother Finneas O’Connell, who is also a singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. In 2017, she released her first EP Don’t Smile At Me, which was also a commercial success.

The pop singer has charted on Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100, and has won accolades such as an Oscar, seven Grammys, two Guinness World Records, and three MTV Video Music Awards among others.