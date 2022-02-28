Did Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon open a new Instagram account?

On February 26, prominent K-pop group Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon opened a new official Instagram account. Despite having a personal account with 18 million followers and a group account with 1.3 million followers, a new solo official account came as a surprise to fans.

The new social media accounts will focus on the idol’s solo promotions. It will include concept teasers, trailers, and other updates, including backstage selfies. Though the Girls’ Generation member made her solo debut in 2015, she has opened multiple new social media accounts focusing only on promotions this year.

SM Entertainment opens new social media accounts focusing on Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s solo activities

SM Entertainment announced new Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for Taeyeon’s solo promotions on February 26. The Girls’ Generation member has been a household name in South Korea since the group’s debut in 2007.

The Weekend singer recently made her solo comeback with third album INVU and a title track of the same name. The song earned multiple music show trophies and has made the talented idol the first artist in 2022 to achieve a perfect all-kill (PAK) on Korean music charts. A PAK is achieved when a song ranks No. 1 simultaneously on real-time, daily, and weekly sections of Instiz iChart.

Fans were a bit confused at first, wondering why the Girls' Generation member opened a new account, when she already had a great following on her personal Instagram. However, the difference between the two was quickly noticed when the new account included only promotional photos with a grid of Taeyeon's INVU concept photo; whereas the personal account included personal and casual pictures that she wanted to share with fans.

The YouTube account was created in mid-February but has included music videos and OSTs since her first solo activity dated 2014.

Meanwhile, fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages and emojis. Many even joked that her rising success prompted SM Entertainment to open up her professional channels.

The idol's studio album INVU was released on February 14 and consisted of 13 songs, two of which were pre-released. She also released a behind-the-scenes video for her recording of the song Siren on February 27.

The Girls’ Generation member is hard at work by also being a member of GOT The Beat (a female SuperM-equivalent girl group), while managing collaborations and variety shows. Taeyeon was also announced to host Mnet’s Queendom 2.

Edited by Siddharth Satish