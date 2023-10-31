Did Megan Fox violate SAG-AFTRA’s Halloween costume rules? Machine Gun Kelly’s fiancé dons Kill Bill costume

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly violated SAG-AFTRA's Halloween guidelines by dressing up as "Kill Bill" characters. SAG-AFTRA asked members to avoid dressing up as studio-trademarked characters during Halloween in solidarity with the present strike.

Megan Fox posted her Halloween dress from George Clooney and Rande Gerber's tequila company, Casa Amigos, Hollywood Halloween Party on Instagram.

In the post, she is dressed as assassin Gogo Yubari, with fiance Machine Gun Kelly dressed as Beatrix Kiddo by her side. Megan Fox also tagged SAG AFTRA's Instagram page in the caption, emphasizing her open defiance of the union.

She's not in the union but she needs to learn - says Lisa Ann Walter on Megan Fox's outfit

The Parent Trap actress who's a member of the union, immediately took to X to express her offence with Megan Fox's act of defiance. In the post, Walter went on to say:

"What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s**t, pretty lady. Meanwhile we’ll be working 10 hours a day - unpaid - to get basic contract earners a fair deal."

Walter also added:

"(PS-the post responded members questions. No one cares about kids’ costumes. Just high pros at fancy parties. Like Megan)."

The union's members are protesting for better pay and working conditions since the labor landscape has been threatened by streaming platforms, and AI technology being used to replace the workforce. Prior to the spooky season, SAG-AFTRA issued a notice urging actors to dress up as characters from non-struck content such as a ghost or a zombie."

The union added:

"Let's use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struct employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract! it said."

Although many celebrities have shown widespread support for the union's initiatives, some actors have disobeyed the union's guidelines.

Kim Kardashian also joined in by dressing up as Cher from Clueless.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland and her husband Well Adams dressed up as Virginia Venit and Happy Gilmore. Joey King and her husband Steven Piet wore Barton Fink costumes. Keke Banks became Tyra Banks' doll character from the film Life Size.

Halle Bailey and DDG donned the role of Janet Jackson and Tupac's characters in Poetic Justice. Chlöe Bailey went as Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. Margot Robbie was the character V from V for Vendetta.