Did Playboi Carti welcome a new baby? Rapper seemingly confirms having a daughter on his new song ‘H00dByAir’

Playboi Carti released their latest single, H00DBYAIR, on December 19, 2023. With the song, the rapper seems to confirm the birth of his daughter by his girlfriend sometime this year, who was pregnant last year when the rapper assaulted her. The lyrics of the new single states,

"Was 24 when I had lil Onyx, 27 when I had Eve."

The singer turned 27 on September 13, 2023, having been born in 1993 in the Riverdale suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. This would suggest the child was born after September 13 if the birthdate is to be taken literally for the new child of the rapper and Brandi Marion, his girlfriend.

More on Playboi Carti's new song and apparent daughter

The new song by the singer has garnered over forty thousand views on YouTube and has generally received positive reviews. The single will likely be the precursor to the singer's unnamed album, which will be released sometime in 2024.

The singer's reference to his new daughter Eve comes on the heels of a lengthy controversy earlier this year surrounding his then pregnant girlfriend, who filed assault charges against the rapper after he reportedly choked her. At the same time, she was pregnant for 14 weeks.

According to the reporting by multiple media outlets, the altercation was over the paternity test of the fetus. When the dispute aggravated, the rapper reportedly grabbed her neck and held her down into some bushes until surrounding pedestrians intervened.

A full-term pregnancy requires a minimum of nine months, which puts the birth date just around Playboi Carti's birthday, give or take a few days. This reaffirms the integrity of the lyrics in the new song.

An overview of Playboi Carti's music career

Playboi Carti, born Jordan Terrell Carter, started his career with several mixtapes before eventually breaking through with his last mixtape, Playboi Carti, which was made after his contract with AWGE and Interscope Records. The mixtape, released on April 14, 2017, peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The singer elaborated on his music career in an exclusive interview with Fader magazine on June 12, 2019, stating,

"I like new sounds. It’s gotta be something I never heard before. I just be rapping. Every day I discover something new about myself, and I just do it."

Subsequently, the singer released his debut studio album, Die Lit, on May 11, 2018, via AWGE and Interscope Records. The gold-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart and nine on the Canadian album chart.

Playboi Carti released his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, on December 25, 2020. The gold-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.