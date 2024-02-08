Did Ronna McDaniel resign? RNC Committee drama explored, amid potential replacement reports

Recently, speculation arose that Ronna McDaniel, the Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair, would resign. While the decision is still awaited, the 50-year-old is expected to step down following frustration of several committee members and a push from Donald Trump.

As per ABC News, an insider source told them that the former President and Ronna McDaniel had discussed her potential resignation after the South Carolina primary on February 24.

The name of the Chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, Michael Whatley, has been tossed around as McDaniel’s replacement. However, an RNC spokesperson told ABC News that “nothing has changed” so far, and the final decision will be made later this month.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, during a Fox News interview over the weekend, Trump suggested “some changes” were brewing in the RNC if he becomes the Republican nominee for the upcoming election. He also mentioned how McDaniel “did okay” during the initial days in RNC, but not right now.

During a Newsmax interview on Monday, the Truth Social owner even hinted that Ronna McDaniel should “vacate” her position. Later, he took to the social media platform and wrote, “Ronna is now the Head of the RNC, and I’ll be making a decision the day after the South Carolina Primary regarding my recommendations for RNC Growth,” while calling McDaniel a “friend.”

All you need to know about the circumstances surrounding Ronna McDaniel’s possible resignation as RNC Chair

Ronna McDaniel has served in the role of RNC Chair since 2017. During her tenure, the party has seen the loss of seven governors, three senators, nineteen U.S. Representatives, and the presidency of Donald Trump. It has also led to poor fundraising in 2023 and defeats in midterm elections in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

In the wake of this, her resignation is anticipated following the South Carolina primary on February 24, and Michael Whatley is expected to fill in her shoes. However, Whatley would require 168 votes from RNC members to be elected for the leadership role.

Last year, Drew McKissick and Whatley contended for the role of co-chair, and the former beat the latter. However, things may be different this time, as Donald Trump may be backing the North Carolina Chair. Earlier, Whatley endorsed Trump’s voter fraud claims after the 2020 presidential election.

Expand Tweet

While the RNC Chair is not directly in touch with the members of Congress who work at the Capitol, nor do they learn about the daily proceedings inside the White House, they help the party raise funds for national and state levels.

So, if Ronna McDaniel steps down, the replacement may not contribute to the party’s elected officials but will be able to boost donations and campaigns for the upcoming election cycle, which will help GOP frontrunner Donald Trump. Former RNC communications director Doug Heye further explained the matter.

"The RNC's job is to raise money to then do essentially two things: One, pump it directly back into targeted states to set up voter targeting operations; and the other is to build out a political structure in D.C. to aid those efforts."

Expand Tweet

Heye suggested to ABC News that Ronna McDaniel’s resignation, although undecided, is an excellent possibility if Trump wants to improve fundraising, winning chances, and overall party operations and that Whatley will be a suitable ally in the role. However, he also mentioned the chances of the current Chair continuing and Whatley or someone else assuming a different role in the RNC.

Meanwhile, as per NBC News, Drew McKissick, who is also the RNC Chair for South Carolina, is said to be making calls to the members to replace his boss himself in case she resigns.

Texas RNC member Robin Armstrong confirmed that McKissick “certainly wants to be the next chair” and even contacted Trump about the same. McKissick would be the interim Chair if McDaniel resigns before a replacement is announced.

Expand Tweet

Sources close to Trump also indicated to The Miami Herald that Florida senator Joe Gruters is one of the top contenders for the job if McDaniel vacates her seat.

In the wake of all the anticipation, on Wednesday, Ronna McDaniel communicated that she was “still hard at work as RNC Chairwoman” and was busy “building a machine that will elect Republicans up and down the ballot in November,” as per the email sent to the committee members.

She added that she was “on the road fundraising” and had officials on the ground in 15 states gearing up for the primary, and her team is busy with 2024 election campaigns.

