Who is Evan Power? Florida GOP elects new state chair after ousting Christian Ziegler over r*pe allegations

Florida Republican Party appointed former vice chairman, Evan Power, as their new chairman on Monday, January 8, 2024, after ousting Christian Ziegler from the post. The decision comes after the Sarasota Police Department began investigating Ziegler for alleged r*pe accusations.

The vote came during an emergency meeting held in Tallahassee with Governor Ron De Santis, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio, and Congressman Matt Gaetz voting in favor of removing the ex-chair. Following his appointment, Power told WFSU that the Republican Party is "unified," adding:

"The Republican Party is bigger than any one person, and we are ready to move forward and we are going to continue winning because we are the conservative model of America."

Based in Tallahassee, Evan Power is the Leon County Republican Party chairman and a lobbyist who has overseen the party's daily operations since mid-December. He graduated from Florida State University with a degree in finance and political science.

Evan Power was selected by a 135-65 vote over Peter Freeman

While Christian Ziegler was not a part of the vote, Evan Powers was elected over Peter Freeman, an attorney from Boynton Beach who has been Florida’s Republican national committee member for the past 12 years. According to Blaise Ingoglia, former Republican Party of Florida Chairman and current member of the Florida Senate, Ziegler did not get any votes.

Congratulating Power, the party announced his new role in an X post stating:

"Congratulations to our new Chairman, @EvanPower. Under his strong leadership, we will Keep Florida RED, deliver Florida’s 30 electoral votes to the GOP presidential candidate, and elect Republicans up and down the ballot."

The Republican party had initially suspended Christian Ziegler, stating that he could not effectively lead during the critical election year. Ziegler continues to maintain his innocence, stating that the encounter was consensual and refused to step down, prompting Monday's emergency meeting.

According to WGCU, around February 2023, Ziegler, who had backing from Trump supporters, won the Party chairmanship over Power, who was backed by those supporting DeSantis. However, in recent weeks some of the party's biggest names began endorsing Evan Power.

More about allegations against Christian Ziegler

Zeigler is accused of s*xually assaulting a woman at her apartment with whom he and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, had a prior consensual relationship. According to the woman on October 2, 2023, the Zieglers and the woman had planned a threesome, which was canceled due to Bridget being unable to attend.

However, Christian came anyway and assaulted her. According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by CNN, surveillance video shows him arriving at the victim's residence. Additionally, the police are also investigating whether he recorded the encounter, thereby breaking Florida’s video voyeurism laws.

While he is under investigation, he has not been charged yet. The Sarasota School Board, which she is a part of, asked her to resign last month. Bridget declined to step down.

Evan Power has not released any other statements at this time.