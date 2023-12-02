What did Christian and Bridget Ziegler do? Moms for Liberty co-founder's menage-a-trois affair scandal explored 

Florida Republican power couple Christian and Bridget Ziegler, who have led the charge against the LGBTQ movement in the state, have recently come under fire over their involvement in a three-way relationship with a woman who accused the former of assault.

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating the head of Florida's Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, after a woman filed a complaint alleging the Republican had r*ped her on October 2, 2023. The accuser was supposedly in a consenting three-way relationship with him and his wife, Bridget Ziegler, for three years before she was allegedly assaulted.

While the incident allegedly occurred on October 2 and a criminal complaint was filed on October 4, it was first reported on November 30, 2023, by the Florida Center for Government Accountability.

Allegations against Christian and Bridget Ziegler explored

The head of Florida's Republican Party, Christian Ziegler, and his wife, Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler, are facing criticism after a criminal complaint alleged that the Republican official had assaulted a woman. It also revealed that the accuser was in a relationship with the conservative couple.

The alleged assault reportedly occurred on October 2, 2023, when the accuser and Christian Ziefler were alone inside the woman’s home. Detailing the incident, ABC reported that on the day, the couple, as per their arrangement, was scheduled to meet the accuser for an alleged tryst. The woman allegedly canceled after Bridget Ziegler said she couldn't make the appointment.

Christian Zigler, who showed up at the victim’s apartment despite the cancellation, allegedly entered her residence and assaulted her.

A search warrant affidavit released on Friday, December 1, and cited by the website revealed the Republican official’s phone contained multiple videos of the trio’s activities over the years, which he is alleged to have secretly filmed.

The affidavit also revealed conversations where the victim confronted the Republican official, and he denied assaulting her. Bridget Ziegler also told police she engaged in a threesome with the accuser and her husband one time in 2022.

Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler's menage-a-trois affair scandal sparks backlash

While no charges were filed in the case, the Republican power couple has received backlash over their threesome activity that Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried said was seeped in hypocrisy.

During the pandemic, the Ziegler's became leading advocates of the anti-LGBTQ movement in schools and also championed Folirida Governor Ron Desantis' controversial "Don’t Say Gay" bill that blocks the classroom discussion of certain LGBTQ topics.

Bridget Ziegler also co-founded the far-right group Moms for Liberty, an organization that advocates against mentioning LGBTQ rights and critical race theory in schools.

The couple, who have claimed to be devout Christians, have also centered their politics around condemning anything that they perceive as crossing the bounds of conservative family values.

In the wake of the scandal, the couple has been called out for their hypocrisy. In a statement, Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried, who called for Christian Ziegler’s resignation, wrote:

“As leaders in the Florida GOP and Moms for Liberty, the Zieglers have made a habit out of attacking anything they perceive as going against ‘family values’ — be it reproductive rights or the existence of LGBTQ+ Floridians,” said Fried. “The level of hypocrisy in this situation is stunning.”

Shevrin Jones, a gay Democratic state senator, shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing:

“People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.”

Meanwhile, Christian Ziegler has vehemently denied the allegations leveled against him, maintaining that the encounter was consensual.