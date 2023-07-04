Did Shahzada Dawood have a daughter? Titan submarine passenger's final photo with son, taken moments before boarding, gets released 

Following the Titan submersible's unfortunate implosion killing all those inside, new details surrounding the life of one of the passengers, Shahzada Dawood, have now emerged. A final photograph of the Pakistani businessman and his son Suleman moments before boarding the ill-fated vessel has been released, shedding light on their final moments together.

The final picture was shared by The New York Post. In the picture, both Suleman and Shahzada Dawood are seen smiling and posing together. They were dressed in an orange jacket, helmets, and safety vests.

Picture of father-son duo hours before the tragedy took place (Image via Dawood Family)

In an interview with the New York Times, Christine Dawood, Shahzada's wife, said that their participation in the voyage was about to get cancelled because they missed their first connecting flight to Newfoundland to board the Titan submersible. However, they managed to get another one and reached there.

Christine added that she now wishes they never got on the other flight.

Shahzada Dawood, who lost his life in the Titan submersible, also has a daughter named Alina Dawood

The billionaire who lost his life in the tragic incident is survived by his wife and daughter. Shahzada Dawood's son also accompanied him in the OceanGate submersible, leading to his untimely demise alongside his father.

Shahzada Dawood has a 17-year-old daughter named Alina Dawood. His wife Christine said that Alina and she were on the Polar Prince, the sub's support vessel, when the Titan submersible lost communication.

Alina Dawood was an English Literature major and achieved remarkable success, garnering accolades and recognition for her exceptional academic accomplishments, as reported by Independent.

Suleman Dawood, who was the younger of the two Dawood children, was studying business at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow. The father-son duo shared a profound love for adventure and exploration, which brought them even closer.

Principal of Strathclyde University also released a statement after the demise of Suleman Dawood

H• @HButterfly33

1/2 In #Titan submersible , the mother of the deceased Suleman Dawood, Kristin Dawood, stated that initially, she intended to go to Titan with her husband, but she stepped back and gave the opportunity to Suleman because he really wanted to go there. After the incident,1/2 In #Titan submersible , the mother of the deceased Suleman Dawood, Kristin Dawood, stated that initially, she intended to go to Titan with her husband, but she stepped back and gave the opportunity to Suleman because he really wanted to go there. After the incident,1/2 https://t.co/JeOAJ0IZNf

In an official statement, Professor Sir Jim McDonald, the principal of Strathclyde University, expressed his condolences.

"I write to you with a heavy heart to share the news that one of our students, Suleman Dawood, is a passenger on board the submersible that is missing in the North Atlantic. We are deeply concerned about Suleman, his father and the others involved in this incident. I know you will join me in sending our thoughts and prayers to their families and loved ones.”

Suleman's mother said that the 19-year-old went with for the expedition with a Rubik's cube as he intended to set a world record by solving it at 3700m under the ocean's surface. She also revealed that she was the one who was initially supposed to go on the Titan expedition, but later passed on the seat to her son because he was more excited for it.

Poll : 0 votes