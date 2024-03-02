"Diddy was somewhere in a tree with binoculars watching": Netizens react as Meek Mill reveals he was involved in a car accident 

Singer Meek Mill was recently involved in a car accident. He took to his Instagram stories today to post about the same, sharing a photo of a damaged vehicle and claiming to have been “knocked” “out.”

This comes after allegations of him being intimately involved with Diddy made it to the public. At the time of writing this article, numerous netizens took to the internet to jokingly mention Diddy in connection with the crash.

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Today, Meek Mill took to Instagram and posted a story that included what seemed to be his vehicle looking concerningly damaged. He also wrote in the social media post:

“God telling don’t crash out for the bustas… ima listen s*it knocked me out lol… gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh”

According to Hot New Hip Hop, it appears as if Meek Mill didn't sustain serious injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, many have taken to the internet to troll the Philadelphia-born by mentioning Diddy online.

Netizens speak of Diddy following Meek Mill’s car crash

Netizens brutally roasted Mill after he shared the concerning news of his accident. This comes after Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones seemingly accused Diddy and Mill of being intimate in a 73-page legal complaint. Although the lawsuit did not mention Mill directly, the description matched his.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, the lawsuit, which accused Diddy of sexual abuse seemingly described Mill as “a Philadelphia rapper who dated Nicki Minaj.” Followers were quick to connect the dots and took to trolling Mill with the same online.

Social media is now filled with mentions of Diddy in the comment sections under the post discussing Mill. A few read:

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Netizen speaks of Diddy following the car crash (Image via Instagram)

Mill was not the only one mentioned in the aforementioned lawsuit, which also seemingly claimed that Usher was intimately involved with Diddy as well.

At the time of writing this article, neither of the parties involved had directly addressed the latest lawsuit against Diddy. However, Mill had taken to X to seemingly discuss the allegations regarding his involvement with Diddy by tweeting:

“I’m from Philly I don’t do coke or freaky ass molly… nobody won’t offer me coke because I’m that heavy… No man watt would ever approach me about gay activity and the whole place get flipped… woke up seeing this on every blog like they know I’m coming Lol.”

Expand Tweet

Netizens now await an update regarding Meek Mill’s health following the crash.