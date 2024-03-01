“This is heartbreaking”: Fans feel bad for Justin Bieber as old video of his interaction with P. Diddy surfaces in the wake of the latter’s SA lawsuit

Following his lawsuit alleging s*xual assault, Diddy has found himself in hot water once again. The floodgates have opened for Puff following a fresh lawsuit from a male producer who claimed that he drugged, attacked, and harassed him s*xually.

Amid all of these accusations of him being gay and s*xually molesting children, old videos of the rapper with other male artists have come to light. For instance, in a recent video, Diddy can be seen asking 15-year-old Justin Bieber why they no longer hang out, and the boy responds by stuttering and stammering.

Expand Tweet

Once the video of Justin Bieber from his initial days in the music industry with the controversial rapper went viral on platforms like X, fans reacted and expressed their concern regarding Bieber.

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@tierneygoat)

Netizens react as an old video of Justin Bieber and P. Diddy’s resurfaced amidst the latter’s ongoing SA lawsuit

Netizens reacted to the recent video of Justin Bieber and Puff (Image via Facebook/Justin Bieber/Diddy)

Justin Bieber is one of the most well-known figures in the music business. At the age of 12, the Canadian singer started his musical journey as a YouTube sensation. The Grammy Award winner experienced rapid popularity at an early age when he also experienced the highs and the lows of the unstable entertainment sector.

A video from his early days in the music business has recently gone viral on social media. The video shows a young Justin Bieber conversing with the American rapper. The young celebrity appears to be stuttering when conversing with the well-known rapper. Diddy can be heard in the video asking Bieber,

"You start to act different. You ain't calling me and hanging out the way we used to hang out."

A nervous Bieber then can be seen stammering and replying,

"We, I mean, you haven't … I mean, you try to get in contact with me through all my business partners and whatnot. You never really got my number so, you want my number?"

Vocal Media has claimed that when Justin Bieber was still a teenager, the rapper reportedly spent around 48 hours with the young star. His contentious past with teenage boys makes his purported behavior with Justin concerning.

The same source has further claimed that Diddy's former coworkers and acquaintances have implied that he may be involved in other inappropriate behaviors, such as m*lesting and s*xually abusing children of both genders.

Once this clip went viral, netizens took to X to express their sadness and concern over the entire video.

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@komogetsome)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@vinzclortho15)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@MaliTandol81542)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@baller_sharp)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@cxrtier18)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@SheikSteve)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@BrandBabarAzam)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@Im4real7)

Netizens reacted to the video (Image via X/@TheMobRules73)

While some comments felt that Diddy seems guilty of the charges regarding the video with Bieber, few state that he also seems guilty in general and not just based on the video. Some netizens are also suspicious of the rapper as no one has spoken out in support of him.

What are the charges against Diddy?

Diddy has faced s*xual allegations from various artists. Four women have filed lawsuits against him, accusing him of s*xual assault. According to NBC News, in November 2023, the American singer-dancer Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, said that Combs had physically assaulted her and forced her to have s*x with male prostitutes while he was filming the interactions.

On the other hand, as per The Cut, the rapper quickly came to a settlement. Since then, though, Diddy has been sued by three more women and one man, who charged him with a variety of abusive acts, including r*pe, nonconsensual p*rnography, s*x trafficking, and s*xual harassment.

With the defense that his accusers are trying to destroy his name and reputation, the music mogul has refuted every charge.