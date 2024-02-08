Disney confirms release details for Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and more animated sequels

Disney CEO Bob Iger, in a call regarding the company's first quarterly earnings for the year 2024, divulged details about some upcoming projects.

For years, fans have been awaiting an official confirmation regarding the company's most anticipated ventures. Therefore, when news emerged about the same, it sent them into a frenzy.

Ever since Disney confirmed the making of Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 in 2023, fans have been excited for an official confirmation regarding their release dates, which didn't arrive.

That changed on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, as the company's CEO Bob Iger revealed their plans for Toy Story 5, Frozen 3 and other animated movie sequels that are set to be released in the next couple of years.

Iger said:

"We're already looking forward to 2026 and beyond with Frozen 3, the first Toy Story movie since 2019, and a new Star Wars movie that brings the Mandalorian and Grogu to the big screen for the very first time."

What are some of the Disney movies slated for release in 2026?

In the aforementioned call, Iger also mentioned that Toy Story 5 and Frozen 3 are set to release in 2026 but did not provide a tentative date.

He also revealed plans regarding other upcoming projects like Moana 2, Zootopia 2, and Inside Out 2. Soon after the call, Disney sent out an official confirmation about the dates of release for these movies.

Zootopia 2 is slated for theatrical release on November 26, 2025, while Inside Out is slated for release on June 14, 2024. Moana 2, meanwhile, is expected to release in theatres on November 27, 2024.

Moana 2 was apparently being developed as a television series, but the makers changed their mind. They decided to go ahead with a theatrical release for the movie after seeing what the makers had done with the project. Iger said:

“We were impressed by what we saw, and knew it deserved a theatrical release”

After experiencing a slight setback in the last few years, it seems like Disney is more open towards investing their avenues in projects that have previously worked for them. Only time will tell if the upcoming movies can return them to their former glory.

