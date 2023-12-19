"Diversity and inclusion is reaching new limits”: Internet celebrates as Pope Francis approves priests to bless same-sex couples

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has allowed priests to bless LGBTQIA+ couples. The Vatican stated on Monday, December 18, 2023, that it should be a sign that "God welcomes all." However, the Pope and the Vatican did specify that the new declaration remained "firm on the traditional doctrine of the Church about marriage".

Reuters reported that under the new ruling, Roman Catholic priests can bless same-s*x couples but only as long as they aren't a part of regular Church rituals. The text was introduced by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández who also added that priests must decide on a case-by-case basis, as per CNN.

However, a part of the netizens who saw the news were unhappy with and even disapproved of the decision, with some calling it "ridiculous." That being said, many netizens reacted positively to the news, commending the Pope and the church for the decision to be more inclusive, with one person even saying:

Netizens were happy about the news. (Images via X/@PopBase)

Disclaimer: This article contains reactions that may be considered profane, vulgar, or offensive to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Pope Francis approves blessings for LGBTQ+ couples as long as it does not resemble marriage

Pope Francis, the bishop of Rome and sovereign of the Vatican City State declared that priests should be permitted to bless same-s*x and "irregular couples" under certain circumstances. The prefect of the Church, Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, introduced the document on Monday, December 18, 2023. Meanwhile, the Vatican's doctrine office explained the details in a letter published in October.

According to AP News, Pope Francis sent the text to two conservative cardinals suggesting that blessings could only be offered if they weren't confused with the ritual of marriage.

"For, those seeking a blessing should not be required to have prior moral perfection. There is no intention to legitimize anything, but rather to open one’s life to God, to ask for his help to live better, and also to invoke the Holy Spirit so that the values of the Gospel may be lived with greater faithfulness," the document stated as it elaborated on the meaning of blessing.

According to Catholic Identity, in the Catholic church, a blessing is a prayer or plea, usually delivered by a minister. They ask for God to look favorably on the person or people being blessed.

As mentioned earlier, netizens celebrated Pope Francis' decision to bless LGBTQIA+ couples. While some thanked the Pope for the decision as they stated that "God unconditionally loves all," others that the Pope was "finally giving justice" to the LGBTQIA+ community.

Although most people were happy with Pope Francis' decision, several people were unhappy with the same. Some were of the opinion that blessing the LGBTQIA+ community wasn't the right step to take while others wondered if the Pope would start "hosting drag events."

Cardinal Fernández reiterated that the new stance does not validate the status of same-s*x couples in the eyes of the Catholic Church, as per BBC. The new rule simply represents a softening of tone from the Catholic Church while staying firm in their belief of true marriage being between a man and a woman.

It is worth noting that in 2021 the Pope had said that priests couldn't bless same-s*x marriages as "God cannot bless sin," according to the New York Times. While they will be blessing same-s*x couples, the Vatican hasn't approved of gay marriage yet.